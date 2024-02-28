Breaking Stereotypes: Wrestler & TV Host Empower Women Over 40 at Gala with Bad Ass Portrait Photography & Philanthropy
Join Wrestler/TV Host Goldy Locks at The Factory Photography's Gala empowering women over 40 with portrait photography & philanthropy on 3/9/24, in Nashville.
I want EVERYONE to realize being over 40 doesn’t mean blowing cobwebs off! Women over 40, 50, 60, 70, and beyond are fit, fierce and FABULOUS!”OLD HICKORY, TN, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- March 9th Gala Event Breaks Stereotypes: Female Pro Wrestler & Reality TV Host Empowers Women Over 40 with Badass Portrait Photography.
— Goldy Locks
The Factory Photography Presents: The 40 Over 40 Women's Portrait Experience Gala March 9th 2024.
Pro Wrestler & TLC’s “Call In The Cheapskates” host, Goldy Locks, owner of The Factory Photography is thrilled to announce "The 40 Over 40 Women's Portrait Experience," a unique event celebrating the beauty and strength of women in the Nashville surrounding area. After years of celebrity photoshoots, she applies these tips & tricks to every woman who comes through her Nashville studio doors. Scheduled for March 9, 2024, from 5 pm to 8 pm, at the historic Two River's Mansion, located at 3130 McGavock Pk, Nashville, TN 37214, this event promises to be an evening of empowerment, creativity, and philanthropy.
“I want EVERYONE to realize being over 40 doesn’t mean blowing cobwebs off! Everything mediawise is marketed toward a Kardashian age demographic. What about the rest of us? Women over 40, 50, 60, 70, and beyond are fit, fierce and FABULOUS! I’m taking what I learned about GLAMOUR & the world of PROFESSIONAL WRESTLING and sharing it with all of these hotties! They need to be shown this through celebrity-grade hair, makeup, and epic photographs. Just seeing their expressions when they see what I do through my camera lens makes my heart smile. These sessions are life-changing for some women giving them strength & newfound confidence. Some women are completely terrified at first but end the shoot wanting a nude or boudoir just for THEM to remember how beautiful they are. THIS is SELF POWER & gold!
The purpose of the event is twofold: to showcase 40 portraits of remarkable women, highlighting their individuality and resilience, and to raise funds for the YWCA in support of women overcoming domestic violence. Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to indulge in a culinary experience as the event features photographs of recipes from the women's best dishes, elegantly captured the evening of the Gala. These images, along with accompanying stories, will be published in The Factory Photography's magazine, "40 Over 40 Fabulous Fare."
Guests can look forward to an engaging atmosphere that combines networking, a cocktail reception, and a delectable meal comprised of the 40 women’s photographed dishes. With over 150 attendees expected, the event is open to the public, inviting individuals from all walks of life to come together in celebration of women's strength and resilience.
Admission to the event is priced at $30.00, with proceeds from the door, magazine sales, and partial proceeds from portrait sessions directly benefiting the YWCA's efforts to support women rebuilding their lives after escaping domestic violence.
Media outlets are encouraged to take note of several points of interest, including the celebration of a demographic of women often overlooked, the event's connection to domestic violence awareness through the YWCA, and the overarching theme of self-love and appreciation at every age.
"We are excited to shine a spotlight on these remarkable women and support such a worthy cause," says Goldy Locks owner of The Factory Photography. "The 40 Over 40 Women's Portrait Experience is not only a celebration of beauty and resilience but also a testament to the strength of community coming together to make a difference."
For more information about The Factory Photography’s 40 Over 40 Portrait Experience please visit https://thefactoryphotographybygoldy.co/ or contact Jamie Finster studio manager at The Factory Photography.
About The Factory Photography:
The Factory Photography is a renowned photography studio dedicated to capturing the essence and beauty of its subjects. With a commitment to creativity and excellence, The Factory Photography offers a range of services, from portraits to event photography, that exceed expectations and leave a lasting impression.
Contact:
Jamie Finster
Studio manager
The Factory Photography
Jamie.Finster@Gmail.com
Jamie Finster
The Factory Photography
+1 (615) 437-3373
email us here