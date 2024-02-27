One of the Largest and Most Unique Land Holdings on the Pacific Coast Highway to Auction via Concierge Auctions

Coastal lot along the Pacific Crest Highway with Stunning views of the Pacific Ocean 130± unobstructed ocean view acres high above the celebrity estates fringing the coast below RENDERING | Reports and surveys for a 10,000± square-foot home have been completed Short drive to charming downtown Malibu RENDERING | Convenient access to beautiful beaches, shops, restaurants

NEW YORK, USA, USA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Offered for the First Time Collectively, ‘Encinal Canyon Bluff’, a 130-Acre Premier Land Development Opportunity with Unobstructed Views in Star-Studded Malibu to Sell to the Highest Bidder at Inaugural Live Auction in Los Angeles this April

‘Encinal Canyon Bluff’, located in star-studded Malibu, California, is set to hit the auction stage via Concierge Auctions as one of the largest and most unique land holdings along the striking Pacific Coast Highway in partnership with Bill and Daniel Moss of Coldwell Banker Realty. Situated at 31959 Pacific Coast Highway, this exceptional property, previously listed at $13.5 million, spans 130 acres and offers breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean and surrounding mountainous landscape.

Featured within Concierge Auctions’ inaugural Los Angeles live auction as part of its 2024 sales series spanning New York, Los Angeles, London, Hong Kong, and Dubai, bidding will commence March 28 on conciergeauctions.com and culminate live at The Maybourne Beverly Hills on April 11.

“Soaring high above the Encinal Bluffs and Broad Beach, ‘Encinal Canyon Bluff’ is an incredible blank canvas consisting of three titles and offers endless potential for passionate and creative purchasers to leave their stamp on the Malibu community. High above the celebrity estates fringing the coast below, this property represents a crown jewel—the opportunity to create a private fantasy and legacy estate, far removed but close enough to drive for a Frappuccino and organic breakfast,” said the seller and Founder of Uniregistry, Frank Schilling.

Offered for the first time collectively, the three separate parcels encompassing ‘Encinal Canyon Bluff’ soar high above the Encinal Bluffs and Broad Beach. The ripe development opportunity represents one of the last premier bluff-top properties with 130± unobstructed ocean views, perched along the mountain, with celebrity estates fringing the coast below. Reports and surveys for a 10,000± square-foot home have been completed and designed by Tobias Architects, with nine of the eleven departments signed off on the project. The property can be developed as a single-family residence, or offer the potential to build multiple homes on the combined estate.

Located just 20 minutes from the beautiful beachfront of downtown Malibu, which stretches over 30 miles along the Pacific Coast Highway, this area is home to a plethora of Hollywood stars, professional athletes, and other celebrities. The charming oceanfront community is a top destination known for its pristine coastal views, privacy, top-tier surfing, and incredible farm-to-table restaurants. Whether it’s enjoying unforgettable sunsets from the shore, catching the perfect wave on Surfrider Beach, or even sightseeing migrating gray whales during the winter, Malibu offers a plethora of beach-adjacent activities. A short drive inland presents the beautiful hills and canyons of the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area, with neighboring vineyards beckoning a visit. Conveniently situated near the highly desired locales of Santa Monica and Los Angeles, the location offers easy access to adventure.

"At Concierge Auctions, we pride ourselves on achieving market value from a global collection of buyers," said Bob Buttaro, Vice President of Business Development at Concierge Auctions. "‘Encinal Canyon’ is a prime example of a premier offering in the land development space, which we continue to forge ahead on as market leaders. This is truly unique and one of the final such opportunities available in Malibu."

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in the funding towards a new home built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions is the world’s largest luxury real estate auction marketplace, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Acquired by Sotheby’s, the world’s premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Anywhere Real Estate, Inc (NYSE: HOUS), the largest full-service residential real estate services company in the United States, Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with real estate agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury auctions for clients. For Sotheby's International Realty listings and companies, Concierge Auctions provides Sotheby’s brand exclusivity as Sotheby's Concierge Auctions. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and conducted auctions in 46 U.S. states and 38 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells. For more information, visit ConciergeAuctions.com.