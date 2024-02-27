[U.S.] Supreme Court won’t hear case of woman ticketed for honking horn

The [U.S.] Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear a case on whether states can ticket drivers for honking a horn after a California woman argued using a car horn is protected speech under the First Amendment.
