Upcoming Lake Fork Family Fest Offers Something for Everyone
The WCEDC is staging the Lake Fork Family Fest during the tournament, an exciting festival at the newly completed Caney Point Recreation Area on Lake Fork
We noticed last year, when we didn’t have it, that there was a drop in revenue from previous years. So that inspired us to make this an exciting event on its own, and host it this year and every year”AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When the 2024 AFTCO Bassmaster Elite Tournament at Lake Fork kicks off for four days on February 29, the real prize may be on land, not in the water.
— Tom Keenan, Board Chairman of the WCEDC
The Wood County Economic Development Commission (WCEDC) is staging the Lake Fork Family Fest during the prestigious tournament, an exciting festival at the newly completed Caney Point Recreation Area on Lake Fork, which promises “something for everyone,” noted Christine Thomas, Executive Director of the WCEDC.
“First and foremost, it's a family festival with a great atmosphere,” she added. “There is so much to do, whether it’s visiting the ‘creature teacher’ area and the catfish tank for the kids, checking out the products at the vendor fair, enjoying some tasty treats from the food trucks, or participating in the cornhole or pickleball tournaments, which are new this year.”
Headlining the festival will be country music legend Neal McCoy, who hails from nearby Longview, Texas.
The buzz that has enveloped the Lake Fork Family Fest didn’t happen by accident. A year ago, Bassmaster had another commitment and bypassed Wood County for its tournament. The impact on the economy was palpable, leading Thomas and members of the WCEDC board to take the initiative.
“There’s no doubt the festival has a huge impact,” said Tom Keenan, Board Chairman of the WCEDC. “We noticed last year, when we didn’t have it, that there was a major drop in revenue from previous years. So that was the main inspiration for making this an exciting event on its own and host it this year and every year going forward, in case one year we don’t have the Bassmaster tournament.”
Thomas added that “throughout this entire process, we viewed this year’s festival as an opportunity to create an exciting new event that could stand on its own, even if Bassmaster decided not to come to Lake Fork one year. Having a festival like this gives us flexibility and helps shield Wood County’s economy.”
The WCEDC has also greatly increased the marketing and promotional activities related to this year’s event, including a new website, billboards on area highways, articles and ads in area newspapers, counter cards for retail stores and restaurants, email blasts, social media posts, onsite live radio broadcasts at the event, and more.
Additional information is available at https://LakeForkFamilyFest.com and this story on LoveWoodCounty.com.
About Wood County
Nestled in the Piney Woods of East Texas, Wood County is all of the Texas you expect in a county you’ll love: Active downtown districts, engaging outdoor activities, and friendly neighbors! Wood County is the ideal location for a weekend getaway or extended vacation, starting or expanding your small business, or becoming a permanent part of any of our welcoming communities. Home to Lake Fork—named the #1 bass fishing destination in the nation by Bassmaster Magazine—Wood County also has a variety of attractions to appeal to just about everyone, such as the Mineola Nature Preserve and the Links at Land’s End golf course to name just two. Come to Wood County: “The Texas You Expect in a County You’ll Love!” For more information, visit https://LoveWoodCounty.com.
