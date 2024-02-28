Ventura Law Is Helping Consumers Nationwide Who May Be Affected by 'Forever Chemicals' in Their Drinking Water
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ventura Law, a leading firm in environmental litigation, is taking a strong stance against PFAS (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) contamination by actively representing water drinkers and water providers devastated by the toxic impact of these substances known as “Forever Chemicals.”
3M and DuPont, leading manufacturers of PFAS, recently reached a $12 billion settlement (MDL) docket number 2:18-mn-2873 (RMG), with thousands of water providers nationwide for the contamination PFAS has caused to community water sources. The primary source of contamination stems from the use of Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) by firefighters when extinguishing certain types of fire.
The litigation highlights a disturbing reality: nearly every American has been unwillingly and unknowingly exposed to PFAS chemicals. Research from the CDC indicates that 97% of U.S. residents have detectable levels of these substances in their bloodstream. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, at least 45% of our nation’s drinking water contains detectable levels of PFAS.
Numerous scientific studies have linked PFAS exposure to serious health conditions, including:
• Kidney Cancer
• Testicular Cancers
• Thyroid Disease
• Ulcerative Colitis
For individuals experiencing any of these conditions, PFAS exposure could be the cause. Ventura Law represents thousands of such individuals, seeking damages from the manufacturers of PFAS, thereby ensuring that those responsible for the contamination are held accountable.
If you or a loved one have experienced these health conditions and were a firefighter, lived on a military base contaminated by PFAS, or believe that you may have consumed water contaminated with PFAS chemicals, please call our complex litigation team today for a free review of your potential case.
Contact Information:
Ventura Law
1-888-601-1335
info@venturalawcenter.com
https://claim.venturalaw.com/pfas-water-drinkers/
