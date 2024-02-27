Paymerang and LeadingAge Southeast Join Forces to Provide Accounts Payable Automation to Senior Living Business Offices

Leading accounts payable automation platform Paymerang has partnered with LeadingAge Southeast, a premier association for senior living providers.

RICHMOND, VA, USA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading accounts payable automation platform Paymerang has partnered with LeadingAge Southeast, a premier association for senior living providers. The partnership will make Paymerang’s financial automation platform available to LeadingAge Southeast’s membership of senior living communities across Florida, Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi.

“We are excited to expand our support of the senior living industry by partnering with LeadingAge Southeast,” said Paymerang CEO Nasser Chanda. “Our mission continues to be to help senior living communities better serve their residents by enabling more efficient and cost-effective operations.”

As the leading provider of AP Automation for the senior living industry, according to a recent Ziegler CFO Hotline survey, Paymerang eliminates the tedious manual tasks that have long impacted business offices. Business offices can leverage Paymerang’s automation technology to increase productivity and efficiency to focus on strategic initiatives.

“We are excited to welcome Paymerang as a valued addition to our network of partners,” said Steve Bahmer, LeadingAge Southeast President & CEO. “As our field continues to evolve, it is essential that we continue to expand the possibilities and resources available to senior living providers. By working together, we can ensure that our members have access to the latest innovations and best practices, enabling them to provide the highest quality of services and care to their residents."

About Paymerang

Founded in 2010, Paymerang provides a streamlined invoice and payment automation platform that brings finance departments into the modern age. Paymerang’s platform saves AP departments thousands of hours annually, enhances visibility, increases accuracy, improves efficiency, and earns rebates while reducing paper, fraud risks, and operating costs. Learn more at www.paymerang.com.

About LeadingAge Southeast

Established in 1963, LeadingAge Southeast is the premier association serving high-quality senior living providers across the continuum of care in Florida, Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi. The Association provides up-to-date regulatory information, a wide variety of educational opportunities, representation before state legislatures and government agencies, group purchasing services, and opportunities for networking with peers to help member communities best serve the needs of older adults.

