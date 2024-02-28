AAFP Logo

The American Association of Feline Practitioners announces the opening of registration on February 28 for the popular Spring into Feline Medicine eConference.

BRIDGEWATER, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Latest Feline-focused Topics Featured at the Spring into Feline Medicine eConference

Latest in feline healthcare presentations slated for the popular virtual event

The American Association of Feline Practitioners (AAFP), the trusted leader in feline health and wellbeing for the veterinary community and cat caregivers, announces the opening of registration on February 28 for the popular Spring into Feline Medicine eConference. Veterinary professionals and students will hear from renowned speakers on various feline-specific topics this April 21, May 1, and May 11.

Current topics include intercat tension, radiation oncology, FLUTD, kitten pain management, managing comorbidities, CKD, asthma, kidney disease, airway diseases, navigating clients with a short fuse, and more.

The live presentations are spread across three days to accommodate busy veterinary professionals’ schedules and include an interactive Q&A session after each presentation. Attendees can participate in the live sessions or watch them on-demand at their own pace once the replays are posted. Session recordings will remain available for those registered through December 31, 2024.

"Spring into Feline Medicine features leading experts presenting the latest developments and best practices in feline medicine,” said Heather O’Steen, AAFP CEO. “The AAFP is gratified to see how many veterinary professionals and students have participated in this event in recent years. We look forward to an interactive, feline-focused educational experience over three days for all who want to learn more about treating the cats in their care. Together, we are making a difference in the lives of those cats and the people who care for them."

Attendees can earn up to 13 RACE-approved continuing education credits. AAFP Members receive exclusive pricing. For more information about the conference, including the full agenda, session descriptions, and speaker biographies, visit catvets.com/sfm2024.

About the American Association of Feline Practitioners

The American Association of Feline Practitioners (AAFP) supports its members in improving the health and wellbeing of cats through high standards of practice, continuing education, and evidence-based medicine. Celebrating its 50th Anniversary in 2024 as a trusted leader in the veterinary community, the AAFP has a long-standing reputation and track record for increasing the standard of care for cats through the development of practice guidelines, feline-specific education and resources, and feline caregiver resources (catfriendly.com). Home to the Cat Friendly Practice® and Cat Friendly Certificate Programs, the AAFP encourages veterinary professionals of all levels to re-evaluate preconceived notions of practice strategies and advance the quality of feline medicine. Learn more at catvets.com.