Governor Cooper Tours E.E. Smith High School in Fayetteville, Highlights How Strong Public Schools Make Strong Communities

NORTH CAROLINA, February 27 - Today, Governor Roy Cooper visited E.E. Smith High School in Fayetteville as part of “The Year of Public Schools” education tour. The Governor was joined by teachers, students, local and state education leaders and local elected officials as he highlighted the outstanding work being done at E.E. Smith High School and Cumberland County public schools and the ways that public education is strengthening North Carolina’s communities.

The Governor again called for fully funding K-12 education as well as meaningful investments in early childhood education and teacher pay in the upcoming legislative session. The Governor also called for a stop to state spending on vouchers for unaccountable and unregulated private schools until North Carolina’s public schools are fully funded.

“From core academics, to military initiatives, to career and technical education, Cumberland County and E.E. Smith High School are preparing the future of our state,” said Governor Cooper. “We need to fully fund our public schools so all students have the chance to succeed.”

“As a graduate of E. E. Smith High School and a veteran of the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Liberty, I am proud of the work that we are doing to evolve instruction to prepare our students for an ever-evolving world,” said E.E. Smith High School Principal Larry Parker. “Through our new STEAM Academy, Fire Science Academy, CTE Programs, Avionics, and AI labs, students receive cutting-edge instruction to become problem solvers in college, the armed forces, or our workforce.”

“I am thrilled to welcome Governor Roy Cooper to our school system, where we pride ourselves on preparing lifelong learners to reach their maximum potential,” said Cumberland County Schools Superintendent Dr. Marvin Connelly, Jr. “Whether it's through rigorous academics, hands-on career experiences, or enriching arts and cultural programs, we strive to prepare students to be collaborative, competitive and successful in our global world.”

This year, the Governor will highlight North Carolina’s strong public schools, teachers and staff across the state to show the positive impacts of a well-funded public education system on the state’s economy and communities. The Governor will also spotlight the dangers of underfunding our schools while pouring millions of dollars into an unregulated private school voucher program that sends taxpayer money to private academies.

In Cumberland County, 83.6% of school-aged children attend public schools, and public schools in Cumberland County and across the state excel at preparing students for success from cradle to career.

The 2023 graduation rate for Cumberland County high school students was 86.6%.

In 2023, North Carolina public school students earned more than 325,000 workforce credentials while in high school. Nearly 16,012 of those workforce credentials were earned by Cumberland County students.

North Carolina has the most National Board-certified teachers in the nation – one of the highest recognitions teachers can earn. In Cumberland County, 78 teachers are National Board-certified.

In 2023, more than one-third of North Carolina high school graduates and 30% of graduates in Cumberland County took a college course for credit while in high school.

However, Republican legislators continue to push policies that undermine and politicize public education. The budget enacted by the legislature last year expanded the private school voucher program by $250 million over the next two years, for a total of $4 billion over the next ten years.

Under the expanded voucher program, public schools in Cumberland County could lose over $17 million in state education funding just in the first year of the expanded program. That loss in funding not only impacts students, but also Cumberland County’s workforce. In 2022, public schools were the second largest employer in Cumberland County.

During his final year as Governor, Gov. Cooper is committed to prioritizing public schools and to hearing from the many communities across the state who know that strong public schools ensure we have strong communities.

Read "The Year of Public Schools" proclamation here.

Read the Governor’s remarks from “The Year of Public Schools” launch event here.

