Attorney General Jackley Honors LET Recruits Who Graduate Friday

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley congratulates the 42 students who will graduate Friday from the state Basic Law Enforcement Certification Course in Pierre.

The recruits, who represent 23 different state and local law enforcement agencies, will graduate after completing 13 weeks of 520 hours of course work. The certification course is required for the students to become fully qualified law enforcement officers in South Dakota.

“The certification course challenges the students in many different areas of law enforcement,” said Attorney General Jackley. “They have committed themselves to serving their communities and state as law enforcement officers.”

Graduates are required to complete course work that includes instruction in the law, arrest control tactics, firearms, vehicle handling, and criminal investigations. The training program is taught by full-time staff from the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and adjunct instructors from law enforcement agencies from across the state.

Friday’s graduation starts at 10 a.m. at the George S. Mickelson Criminal Justice Center in Pierre. South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation Director Dan Satterlee is the guest speaker.

Members of the 189th Basic Law Enforcement Certification Course and their law enforcement agency are:

Summer Adler, Watertown Police Department; Edwin Alpizar, Hand County Sheriff’s Office; Joanne Bartscher, Sioux Falls Police Department; Jose Bonilla, Mellette County Sheriff’s Office; Peter Boschetti, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office; Jesse Brennen, Box Elder Police Department; Christopher Brown, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office; LaDarryon Brown, Sioux Falls Police Department; Heather Buiter, South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation; Christopher Carlson, Rapid City Police Department; Hugh Daley, Sioux Falls Police Department; Josemar De Barros, South Dakota Highway Patrol; Alex Edmonds, Box Elder Police Department; Kane Eubanks, Rapid City Police Department; Drew Freeman, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office; Noah Gartner, Sioux Falls Police Department; Allan Guinard, Belle Fourche Police Department; Anthony Halverson, Kingsbury County Sheriff’s Office; Samuel Hoppock, Brown County Sheriff’s Office; Matthew Huber, Hanson County Sheriff’s Office; Katelyn Jarding, South Dakota Highway Patrol; Kaden Johnson, Aberdeen Police Department; Jennifer Klem, Sioux Falls Police Department; Preston Kosarek-Fitzgerald, Winner Police Department; Samson McKissack, Sioux Falls Police Department; Jeremiah McKnight, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office; Hunter Medbourn, Vermillion Police Department; Ridge Oliver, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office; Slade Owen, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office; Megan Pataski, Rapid City Police Department; Spencer Paulson, Sioux Falls Police Department; Chelsea Price, Hand County Sheriff’s Office; Thomas Rafferty, Rapid City Police Department; Carol Rensch, Madison Police Department; Peter Schmeling, Perkins County Sheriff’s Office; Adam Spates, North Sioux City Police Department; Tanner Stadum, South Dakota Highway Patrol; Alex Taylor-Kenzy, South Dakota Highway Patrol; Richard Two Two, Kimball Police Department; Michael Walters, Faith Police Department; Jerrin Wiman, Spink County Sheriff’s Office, Tyrell Zahn, Pennington County Sheriff’s Office.

-30-