Greenstein Statement on Governor Murphy’s Budget Address

TRENTON – Senator Linda Greenstein (D-Mercer/Middlesex), the Vice Chair of the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee, issued the following statement today on Governor Murphy’s FY 2025 Budget Address:

“This address reinforces our shared priorities for the upcoming budget: tackling the affordability crisis, delivering substantial tax relief to our residents, and creating a New Jersey where every family has their shot at the American Dream.

“The investments outlined today, including support for our clean energy transition, fully funding our schools and our pension system, and payment towards our debts are investments in our future, and the future of the next generation of New Jerseyans.

“I am eager to begin working with my colleagues on the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee, along with the Governor and his office, to ensure that the FY ’25 budget delivers on these goals, and continues the fiscal responsibility exhibited during this Administration.”