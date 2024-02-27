Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,661 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,846 in the last 365 days.

Greenstein Statement on Governor Murphy’s Budget Address

TRENTON – Senator Linda Greenstein (D-Mercer/Middlesex), the Vice Chair of the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee, issued the following statement today on Governor Murphy’s FY 2025 Budget Address:

“This address reinforces our shared priorities for the upcoming budget: tackling the affordability crisis, delivering substantial tax relief to our residents, and creating a New Jersey where every family has their shot at the American Dream.

“The investments outlined today, including support for our clean energy transition, fully funding our schools and our pension system, and payment towards our debts are investments in our future, and the future of the next generation of New Jerseyans.

“I am eager to begin working with my colleagues on the Senate Budget and Appropriations Committee, along with the Governor and his office, to ensure that the FY ’25 budget delivers on these goals, and continues the fiscal responsibility exhibited during this Administration.”

You just read:

Greenstein Statement on Governor Murphy’s Budget Address

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more