Singleton Statement on Governor’s Budget Address

TRENTON – Senator Troy Singleton (D-Burlington), the Senate Majority Whip and Chair of the Senate Community and Urban Affairs Committee, issued the following statement today on Governor Murphy’s FY 2025 Budget Address:

“The budget priorities outlined today represent our continued commitment to the working families of New Jersey, those who struggle in the face of high cost-of-living, and who need real economic relief. Specifically, I am pleased to see the significant investments in property tax relief programs, as well as those that make housing more affordable, and homeownership more attainable.

“Grant programs incentivizing Accessory Dwelling Units are a smart, innovative way to increase the stock of affordable housing, and perfectly complements my legislative proposal to streamline ADU development. The funding expansion for the Downpayment Assistance Program continues the work we’ve done already to assist first-time and first-generation homebuyers. These investments, along with millions for home repair and revitalization, will go a long way in addressing our housing crisis.

“I look forward to working in the coming months with my colleagues and Governor Murphy to finalize a budget which delivers on these promises and that can contribute to meaningful, truly transformative improvements in the lives of residents throughout the state.”