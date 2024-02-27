Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,663 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,847 in the last 365 days.

Scutari, Ruiz, Sarlo Statement on Governor’s Budget Proposal

TRENTON – Senate President Nick Scutari, Senate Majority Leader M. Teresa Ruiz and Senate Budget Chair Paul Sarlo issued the following joint statement on Governor Phil Murphy’s Fiscal Year 2024-25 Budget Proposal:

“We welcome the Governor’s proposed budget with a plan that recognizes the economic uncertainty and fiscal challenges we face. The proposal outlines ways to address our shared priorities of meeting the needs of working people, making New Jersey more affordable, expanding economic opportunities and supporting the policies that improve the quality of life for all our residents.

“Our responsible management of state finances in recent years puts us in a better position to contend with economic challenges and continue to invest in the priorities that move New Jersey forward.

“Fully funding our schools, making another full pension payment, and providing a record amount of property tax relief will serve as a good foundation for the budget.

“The Governor’s proposal is now the responsibility of the Legislature. The Senate Budget Committee will conduct a thorough review with input from the public, businesses, advocacy groups and others who are impacted by the spending plan.

“We will work to produce a state budget that addresses our needs in a responsible and effective way, and helps to make New Jersey more affordable.”

You just read:

Scutari, Ruiz, Sarlo Statement on Governor’s Budget Proposal

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more