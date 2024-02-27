Scutari, Ruiz, Sarlo Statement on Governor’s Budget Proposal

TRENTON – Senate President Nick Scutari, Senate Majority Leader M. Teresa Ruiz and Senate Budget Chair Paul Sarlo issued the following joint statement on Governor Phil Murphy’s Fiscal Year 2024-25 Budget Proposal:

“We welcome the Governor’s proposed budget with a plan that recognizes the economic uncertainty and fiscal challenges we face. The proposal outlines ways to address our shared priorities of meeting the needs of working people, making New Jersey more affordable, expanding economic opportunities and supporting the policies that improve the quality of life for all our residents.

“Our responsible management of state finances in recent years puts us in a better position to contend with economic challenges and continue to invest in the priorities that move New Jersey forward.

“Fully funding our schools, making another full pension payment, and providing a record amount of property tax relief will serve as a good foundation for the budget.

“The Governor’s proposal is now the responsibility of the Legislature. The Senate Budget Committee will conduct a thorough review with input from the public, businesses, advocacy groups and others who are impacted by the spending plan.

“We will work to produce a state budget that addresses our needs in a responsible and effective way, and helps to make New Jersey more affordable.”