Langston University's Dean Green Champions Innovation in Student Engagement with "Donuts with the Dean"
LANGSTON, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the forefront of educational innovation, Langston University's School of Business, under the visionary leadership of Dean Dr. Daryl D. Green, is setting a new standard for student engagement. Recognizing the need for a dynamic learning environment, Dr. Green has introduced several pioneering initiatives, including the now-celebrated "Donuts with the Dean," to inspire creativity and deeper learning among students.
Getting faculty and staff involved in fun activities helps me have an incredible student experience.
Reflecting on the essence of educational engagement, Dean Green remarked, "Many faculty forget about kindergarten and how the excitement and fun of the classroom sparked creativity in students. In higher education, many faculty do not infuse this same energy into the classroom." This insight has fueled the Langson School of Business to develop programs combining academic rigor with the joy of learning, echoing the vibrant spirit of Mardi Gras during the "Donuts with the Dean" event on February 13th.
The event transcended a mere social gathering, with over 300 donuts serving many attendees. It underscored Langston University's commitment to fostering an educational setting where students are motivated to think creatively, collaborate effectively, and connect with their peers and professors on a deeper level.
Dr. Green's innovative approach extends beyond single events. His initiatives encompass business simulations where students engage in healthy competition, field trips to unconventional learning sites like funeral homes and flour mills, and icebreakers that facilitate student interaction. "We need innovators in the classroom who understand how to connect with Gen Z students," notes Dr. Green, emphasizing the importance of adapting teaching methods to meet the evolving needs of today's learners.
As Black History Month concludes, Langston University's School of Business stands out as a beacon of progressive education. Dr. Green's dedication to blending academic excellence with engaging, enjoyable learning experiences marks an exciting new chapter for the institution.
About Langston University:
Langston University, located in Langston, Oklahoma, is the only historically black college in the state.
