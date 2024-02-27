FINAL APPROVAL OF THE IDDEAL PLACE TO BRING INDEPENDENT LIVING COMMUNITY FOR ADULTS WITH MILD TO MODERATE I/DD
Pulte Family Charitable Foundation to Lead Multi-Faceted Project in Palm Beach County, Florida
For Bonnie Schmidt and Denise Anderson, the unanimous approval last week of The IDDeal Place by the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners represents the realization of a dream that will benefit adults with intellectual and developmental (I/DD) disabilities.
— Schmidt and Anderson
Schmidt and Anderson both have adult daughters with special needs. They co-founded the IDDeal Foundation to provide people with I/DD a life of independence, confidence, and a sense of purpose, by catering to their unique needs. The IDDeal Foundation teamed with The Pulte Family Charitable Foundation (PFCF), based in Boca Raton, Florida, to bring The IDDeal Place to life.
The approval will allow for the construction of an independent living community (with supports) in Palm Beach County, Florida, for up to 24 adults who have been diagnosed with mild to moderate intellectual and developmental disabilities.
"We are deeply grateful to The Pulte Family Charitable Foundation and celebrate this approval," said Schmidt and Anderson. "The impact of the support from the Foundation extends far beyond the construction of physical spaces. It offers the promise of independence, belonging, and a life filled with dignity and inclusion for our daughters and these young men and women.
"We are profoundly appreciative of the Foundation's dedication to this cause and look forward to continuing our partnership with the Foundation as we work towards the opening of this important project."
The 3.27-acre IDDeal Place campus will consist of three buildings:
* A main building with six 3-bedroom suites and shared community spaces for meals, leisure, and program activities;
* A second building with three 2-bedroom suites that will accommodate more independent residents and student interns; and
* A single-family home for the campus director.
The PFCF, which is not affiliated with any other organization that uses the Pulte name, is the initial donor for the development of The IDDeal Place. The Foundation has committed $3 million to the project, which will be only the eighth private I/DD community in Florida. The IDDeal Place also will be the first private I/DD community of this type in Palm Beach County, which has the third most I/DD adults in Florida.
"The Pulte Family Charitable Foundation is honored to come alongside the IDDeal Foundation and the IDD Community Foundation to help make the dream of The IDDeal Place a reality," said Andrew VanValin, Senior Manager of Acquisitions, Development, and Special Projects for The Pulte Family Charitable Foundation. "Our mission aligns perfectly with the IDDeal Foundation's vision for a home where their members can live and thrive in a community designed for people with IDD.
"Living at The IDDeal Place will help these young men and women achieve levels of independence and belonging that many of them have seldom enjoyed. We will continue to support the IDDeal Foundation and IDD Community Foundation as they move toward construction."
Commissioner Marci Woodward, who represents District 4 on the Palm Beach County Board of County Commissioners, added: “Affordable, accessible housing is a critical need for all members of our community, and especially for those with disabilities. The IDDeal Place will not only provide much-needed homes, but also create a sense of belonging and inclusion for individuals with IDD. I am proud to have supported this project and believe it will serve as a model for other communities across the county.”
The PFCF will engage public and private businesses and organizations, as well as private foundations and individual donors, to secure the funds needed to complete the entire IDDeal Place project.
It is anticipated that ground will be broken for the project in the fourth quarter of 2024, with completion expected in the first quarter of 2026.
