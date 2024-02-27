11th Annual Boston Design Week Launches April 23rd
The 11th Boston Design Week takes place April 23-May 5, 2024, featuring 70+ in-personand outdoor events citywide, including the annual Design Week Awards.
Thanks to our Sponsors and Event Hosts, each year of Boston Design Week grows in both size and quality, featuring the best of design both from Bsoton and from around the world.”BOSTON, MA, USA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 11th Boston Design Week will take place April 23-May 5, 2024, featuring 70+ in-person, virtual and outdoor events citywide, including the annual Design Week Awards, Friday, May 3rd. This 12-day design festival offers renowned guest speakers, panel discussions, exhibitions, and more hosted by design-oriented businesses, universities, museums, non-profit organizations, and professional societies. Most events are free of charge with registration, and all events must be open to the public.
— Tony Fusco Co-Producer
This year’s festival theme is “Designing for the Future – Preserving for the Future”. Designers must anticipate the future: the festival organizers seek events in all categories and in all fields of design that look to the future whether in new design or in preserving and protecting historic design. In addition to possibly receiving a Special Focus designation (see below) events that reflect this theme will receive special consideration for scheduling and visibility during the festival. We are particularly interested in events that respond to the economic, social and environmental imperatives of our city, country and world.
The festival also has a number of Special Focus Tracks to make it easier for people to follow a particular interest:
- ARCHITECTURE AND URBAN PLANNING - Architecture, Placemaking, Preservation
- LANDSCAPE DESIGN AND OUTDOOR LIFE - Landscape architecture, Commercial/Residential
- DESIGN AND SOCIAL IMPACT - Sustainability, Racial Justice, the Environment
- PROFESSIONAL FOCUS - Design Industry, Design Education, Competitions
- HANDMADE DESIGN - Artisanal and Custom Design
The full calendar of events will be online and open for registration on March 25th. To ensure priority access, please register for our eNews on our website at www.BostonDesignWeek.com
Boston Design Week seeks to increase public awareness and appreciation of all aspects of design, foster recognition of the vital role design plays in our lives, and bring new audiences to a wide array of design industries and organizations. Our vision is to encourage the public to explore all aspects of design.
Boston Design Week is a proud member of World Design Weeks an international coalition to share knowledge, resources, and best practices, and foster the exchange of products and ideas, sustainable development and the growth of our coalition of design events worldwide. Boston joins more than 40 sister Design Weeks in Barcelona, Beijing, Bogota, Eindhoven, Helsinki, Mexico, Seoul, Tokyo, Toronto and others, as well as numerous design weeks and design festivals in the U.S. For more information, visit www.WorldDesignWeeks.org
Details at https://www.bostondesignweek.com or call 617-363-0405
Anthony Fusco
Fusco & Four
+1 617-363-0405
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram