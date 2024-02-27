Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,774 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 427,158 in the last 365 days.

11th Annual Boston Design Week Launches April 23rd

View of Boston

View of Boston by Tom Amsterburg

Men working on designing furniture

Courtesy of North Bennet Street School, the oldees trade school in the US

Oriental Rug Gallery

Cynthia First of First Rugs

The 11th Boston Design Week takes place April 23-May 5, 2024, featuring 70+ in-personand outdoor events citywide, including the annual Design Week Awards.

Thanks to our Sponsors and Event Hosts, each year of Boston Design Week grows in both size and quality, featuring the best of design both from Bsoton and from around the world.”
— Tony Fusco Co-Producer
BOSTON, MA, USA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 11th Boston Design Week will take place April 23-May 5, 2024, featuring 70+ in-person, virtual and outdoor events citywide, including the annual Design Week Awards, Friday, May 3rd. This 12-day design festival offers renowned guest speakers, panel discussions, exhibitions, and more hosted by design-oriented businesses, universities, museums, non-profit organizations, and professional societies. Most events are free of charge with registration, and all events must be open to the public.

This year’s festival theme is “Designing for the Future – Preserving for the Future”. Designers must anticipate the future: the festival organizers seek events in all categories and in all fields of design that look to the future whether in new design or in preserving and protecting historic design. In addition to possibly receiving a Special Focus designation (see below) events that reflect this theme will receive special consideration for scheduling and visibility during the festival. We are particularly interested in events that respond to the economic, social and environmental imperatives of our city, country and world.

The festival also has a number of Special Focus Tracks to make it easier for people to follow a particular interest:
- ARCHITECTURE AND URBAN PLANNING - Architecture, Placemaking, Preservation
- LANDSCAPE DESIGN AND OUTDOOR LIFE - Landscape architecture, Commercial/Residential
- DESIGN AND SOCIAL IMPACT - Sustainability, Racial Justice, the Environment
- PROFESSIONAL FOCUS - Design Industry, Design Education, Competitions
- HANDMADE DESIGN - Artisanal and Custom Design

The full calendar of events will be online and open for registration on March 25th. To ensure priority access, please register for our eNews on our website at www.BostonDesignWeek.com

Boston Design Week seeks to increase public awareness and appreciation of all aspects of design, foster recognition of the vital role design plays in our lives, and bring new audiences to a wide array of design industries and organizations. Our vision is to encourage the public to explore all aspects of design.

Boston Design Week is a proud member of World Design Weeks an international coalition to share knowledge, resources, and best practices, and foster the exchange of products and ideas, sustainable development and the growth of our coalition of design events worldwide. Boston joins more than 40 sister Design Weeks in Barcelona, Beijing, Bogota, Eindhoven, Helsinki, Mexico, Seoul, Tokyo, Toronto and others, as well as numerous design weeks and design festivals in the U.S. For more information, visit www.WorldDesignWeeks.org

Details at https://www.bostondesignweek.com or call 617-363-0405

Anthony Fusco
Fusco & Four
+1 617-363-0405
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram

You just read:

11th Annual Boston Design Week Launches April 23rd

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Furniture & Woodworking Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more