OAKPACKER World’s First Air-Harvested Water Fused Whiskey Wins GOLD at Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards
Adding to its other recently won awards of GOLD at 2024 WSWA and SCORES 91 POINTS in the 2023 Ultimate Spirits Challenge!
These awards are a testament to the dedication to excellence and the passion for creating a truly unique whiskey”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oakpacker American Single Malt Whiskey has been recognized with prestigious accolades, including a Gold Medal at the 2023 Las Vegas Global Spirit Awards and an impressive 91-point score at the 2023 Ultimate Spirits Challenge.
Additionally, it secured a Gold Medal at the 2024 Wine & Spirits Wholesalers of America (WSWA) Tasting Competition and achieved a respected 6th place ranking in the 'Top 50 Innovative Spirits Launches of 2023' by Spirits Business Magazine, highlighting its exceptional quality and innovation in the spirits industry.
These prestigious recognitions underscore the exceptional quality and craftsmanship of Oakpacker, setting a new benchmark in the whiskey industry. Limited to 6,000 bottles annually, Oakpacker American Single Malt is available to preferred clients on a first-come, first-served basis.
By marrying traditional distillation techniques with innovative air-harvested water infusion, Oakpacker demonstrates its commitment to sustainability and innovation, captivating whiskey enthusiasts and critics alike. "These awards are a testament to the dedication to excellence and the passion for creating a truly unique whiskey" says the Kamiki Drinks Team.
Oakpacker's award-winning whiskey is celebrated for its smooth, rich flavor profile, enhanced by the purity of air-harvested water. Available for purchase through select retailers and directly to customers on their website, this whiskey represents a blend of tradition and innovation.
Oakpacker continues to expand distribution across the United States rapidly— and currently can be found at retailers in Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, New York (NYC), South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Washington.
About Oak Packer
Oakpacker whiskey owes its unique name to squirrels, who aid in growing the oak trees for our barrels. Paying homage to these creatures, Oakpacker embraces their contribution by giving the name. With the meticulous selection, Oakpacker offers only the finest American single malt whiskies, ensuring exceptional taste, aroma, and complexity.
To preserve purity, Oakpacker exclusively uses air-harvested water, reducing reliance on traditional sources and promoting sustainability for cutting proof after distillation. This innovative process makes Oakpacker the "World's First Air Harvested Water Fused Whiskey”
With a focus on innovation, quality, and sustainability, Oakpacker continues to lead the way in the whiskey industry, as evidenced by its recent accolades.
For more information or to purchase, please visit https://www.oakpacker.com
Oakpacker contains 46% ALC./VOL. We encourage people 21 years or older to drink responsibly.
