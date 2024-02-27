SSGA promoting quality with U.S. Identity Preserved in Japan

Alliance to present workshop for food manufactures, buyers during FOODEX trade show

USA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Specialty Soya and Grains Alliance (SSGA) is taking its Identity Preserved International Summit Workshop to Tokyo, Japan, on March 7 during FOODEX Japan 2024. FOODEX Japan is the largest annual food and beverage trade show in Asia, making it an ideal venue to host the Identity Preserved workshop.

“SSGA launched the U.S. Identity Preserved program a little over two years ago, and 15 certified companies now use the ‘Identity Preserved United States’ brand mark to signify the great quality and traceability of U.S. specialty soybeans and grains to international food companies and buyers,” said Shane Frederick, SSGA’s manager of strategic programs. “We are going to Tokyo to tell the U.S. Identity Preserved story and emphasize that when it comes to these premium U.S. field crops, quality doesn’t cost, it pays!”

Taking place at Tokyo Big Sight in Room 3, Hall 4, Second Foor, the Identity Preserved International Summit Workshop will feature educational presentations describing U.S. Identity Preserved protocol and labeling and includes translation and ample networking opportunities. With traceability at the heart of it all, the identity preserved process segregates crops and products throughout production, processing and distribution so customers receive the exact qualities and characteristics that they order.

"We’re building and growing a strong relationship between farmers and suppliers of U.S. specialty field crops and customers and consumers overseas,” said Bryan Stobaugh, SSGA board director and director of licensing and commercialization for Missouri Soybeans. “As the identity preserved association of the United States, SSGA has a ‘fork to farm’ focus that covers the entire IP value chain.”

Workshop presentations include:

• Information about suppliers of identity preserved, variety-specific field crops, including U.S. companies and products certified with the Identity Preserved United States mark.

• An explanation of the U.S. Identity Preserved system and assurance plan and how it assures quality and traceability.

• Opportunities to include the Identity Preserved United States label on retail product packaging and how to communicate the mark’s message to customers.

• Crop updates and outlooks from U.S. farmers.

Along with the Summit, SSGA will be exhibiting in booth E4-C12-34 at FOODEX March 5-8.

In-country interviews are available by contacting SSGA.

About the Specialty Soya and Grains Alliance

The Specialty Soya and Grains Alliance is the business alliance of identity preserved agriculture in the United States. SSGA is the leading voice for the industry that delivers traceable, high-quality, variety-specific field crops to food markets worldwide. Its members include producers, processors, suppliers and transportation allies whose work ensures integrity throughout the supply chain.