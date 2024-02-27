Ledgex Systems Welcomes Peter Cunha as Director of Business Development
EINPresswire.com/ -- Ledgex Systems, a leading provider of portfolio management and accounting solutions for the financial services industry, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Peter Cunha as its new Director of Business Development. Peter brings to Ledgex a wealth of experience in Alternative Investments, Sales, Marketing, and Finance spanning over two decades.
In his new role, Peter will be responsible for leading Ledgex Systems' business development efforts, focusing on expanding the company's market presence and enhancing strategic partnerships within the financial sector. He will work closely with the senior management team to identify new opportunities, develop strategies for growth, and ensure that Ledgex continues to meet and exceed the evolving needs of its clients.
“Peter’s extensive background in relevant fields, along with his proven track record of building and leading high-performing teams, makes him the perfect fit for this role," said Nicole Eberhardt, CEO of Ledgex Systems. "His strategic vision and deep understanding of the financial services landscape will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and provide our clients with cutting-edge solutions."
About Ledgex Systems
Ledgex Systems is the provider of the award-winning portfolio management and accounting solution, LedgexPro, which is designed to help investment managers, family offices, and institutional investors achieve efficient and streamlined operations, superior decision-making, and improved reporting turnaround. With innovation at its core, Ledgex is dedicated to delivering industry-leading comprehensive solutions and services.
Peter Cunha
In his new role, Peter will be responsible for leading Ledgex Systems' business development efforts, focusing on expanding the company's market presence and enhancing strategic partnerships within the financial sector. He will work closely with the senior management team to identify new opportunities, develop strategies for growth, and ensure that Ledgex continues to meet and exceed the evolving needs of its clients.
“Peter’s extensive background in relevant fields, along with his proven track record of building and leading high-performing teams, makes him the perfect fit for this role," said Nicole Eberhardt, CEO of Ledgex Systems. "His strategic vision and deep understanding of the financial services landscape will be invaluable as we continue to innovate and provide our clients with cutting-edge solutions."
About Ledgex Systems
Ledgex Systems is the provider of the award-winning portfolio management and accounting solution, LedgexPro, which is designed to help investment managers, family offices, and institutional investors achieve efficient and streamlined operations, superior decision-making, and improved reporting turnaround. With innovation at its core, Ledgex is dedicated to delivering industry-leading comprehensive solutions and services.
Peter Cunha
Ledgex Solutions
+1 917-690-5390
pcunha@ledgex.com