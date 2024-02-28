Revolutionizing Meaningful Connections: PsLoved App Transforms Gifting Even After Death

Setting PsLoved apart is a groundbreaking feature that ensures flowers/greeting cards/messages/pictures/ videos/documents/passwords are sent even after death.

UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PsLoved, the innovative friends & family gift-giving / social platform, is revolutionizing how we connect and nurture relationships in this digital age by making the gift-giving process easy.

PsLoved offers users the unique opportunity to send love through heartfelt gifts, including cards, flowers, personalized messages, documents, passwords, pictures/videos/texts, and more, all without needing recipients' addresses (and you can schedule gifts years in advance!) But what truly sets PsLoved apart is its groundbreaking feature that ensures flowers/greeting cards/messages/

pictures/videos/documents/passwords are sent even after death.

"I'm thrilled to be a part of PsLoved, an app that empowers individuals to nurture relationships and never miss special dates," said Heidi McIvor-Allen, CMO of PsLoved. "It's an honor to be a part of something that can change the world for the better - even beyond life’s boundaries."

PsLoved isn't just an app; it's a lifeline for preserving cherished memories and providing comfort during the good times and in grief. By using PsLoved, users can strengthen relationships, celebrate special occasions, and ensure their messages and gifts endure for generations.

PsLoved can be downloaded for FREE from your app store. For access to our Ps Features, including sending gifts, videos, texts after death, and more, you can upgrade for only $14.99 per year. Visit PsLoved.com to embark on your journey today. Your loved ones deserve to feel your love and support, now and forever.

For media inquiries or additional information, please contact Heidi McIvor-Allen at heidi@mcivormarketing.com.



About PsLoved:

With PsLoved, you can effortlessly schedule heartfelt gifts like sending greeting cards, flowers, pictures and personalized messages, ensuring that these sentiments endure for generations to come, even after death. PsLoved - where love knows no boundaries and addresses are no longer needed.

