Downtown St. Louis License Office Reopening In A New Location

The Missouri Department of Revenue is announcing the new management contract for the Downtown St. Louis License Office has been awarded to Allied Healthwise LLC. “We are pleased to introduce the Downtown St. Louis License Office, a comprehensive destination for your Driver License and Motor Vehicle services. Our operations are managed by Allied Healthwise, a woman and minority owned LLC that has a long-standing commitment to serving the people of St. Louis through healthcare. We are thrilled to bring these vital services back to the area because we prioritize the health of our streets and communities. Count on us to deliver exceptional service and assistance for your driver license and motor vehicle requirements.” All license office contracts in Missouri are awarded through a competitive bid process. License offices are operated by independent contractors but overseen by the Missouri Department of Revenue.

The Downtown St. Louis License Office will be opening at a new location at 1405 Pine Street, Suite 202, St. Louis, Mo., 63103. This new office location will open March 6. The hours of operation will be Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and the telephone number is 314-968-0368.

A full list of license office locations and hours of operation can be found at

dor.mo.gov/license-office-locator/.

The following online services are also available:

License Offices accepting phone-in vehicle and watercraft registration renewals can be found here: License Offices Accepting Phone-In Vehicle Registration Renewals (mo.gov).



— The Online License Plate Renewal System is a convenient way to renew your license plates. If your county participates by sharing personal property tax information with the Department, you have an easy registration option. Check to see if your county participates. Renewal Requirements Inquiry — Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements.



— Online inquiry to obtain information regarding registration renewal requirements. Get answers 24/7 with the help of the Department’s chatbot, DORA, a virtual assistant programmed to respond to common taxation, motor vehicle and driver licensing questions.

