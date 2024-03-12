Funktemplate P1 FT P1 - Exclusive Apple Music Release, Pre-Orders, and General Release
UPDATE: FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Funktemplate P1 FT P1 - Exclusive Apple Music Release, Pre-Orders, and General Release Dates AnnouncedUNIONDALE, NY, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Funktemplate P1 FT P1 - Exclusive Apple Music Release, Pre-Orders, and General Release Dates Announced
In an exciting development, we are pleased to unveil the release timeline for "Funktemplate P1 FT P1," the latest instrumental single by the talented composer Michael Charles Millis. The release promises a carefully planned schedule that caters to music enthusiasts worldwide.
Release Timeline:
Exclusive Apple Music Release:
Start Date: February 27, 2024
Duration: 2 weeks
Platform: Apple Music / iTunes
Details: "Funktemplate P1 FT P1" will be exclusively available for streaming and purchase on Apple Music and iTunes for a limited period of two weeks starting February 27, 2024. This exclusive window provides Apple Music subscribers and users the first opportunity to experience the captivating instrumental journey crafted by Michael Charles Millis.
Pre-Order Period with Previews:
Start Date: March 1, 2024
Details: Starting March 1, 2024, fans and music enthusiasts will have the opportunity to pre-order "Funktemplate P1 FT P1" on various platforms. During this period, exclusive previews of the single will be made available, offering a sneak peek into the musical brilliance that awaits listeners.
General Release:
Release Date: March 12, 2024
Release Time: 12:00 AM per territory
Details: The much-anticipated general release of "Funktemplate P1 FT P1" will take place on March 12, 2024, at 12:00 AM in each respective territory. Following the exclusive Apple Music period and pre-order phase, the single will be accessible on all major music platforms, allowing a global audience to enjoy the instrumental masterpiece.
Michael Charles Millis' "Funktemplate P1 FT P1" is poised to captivate audiences, and this carefully planned release timeline ensures that fans worldwide can savor the music through a staggered and exciting rollout.
Availability:
Apple Music / iTunes Exclusive: February 27, 2024
Pre-Orders with Previews: March 1, 2024
General Release: March 12, 2024, 12:00 AM (per territory)
About Michael Charles Millis:
Contact Information:
[Michael Millis]
[composer/Engineer/Producer/Writer]
[lanlmusicinstrumentals@gmail.com]
[347-450-9916]
About MC MILLIS-LANL MUSIC
[https://www.zazzle.com/store/lmimusic.][https://soundcloud.com/lanlmusicinstrumentals]
Michael Charles Millis
Lanl Music Company.
+1 347-450-9916
TT29-10.