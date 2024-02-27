New Book Challenges AI Implementations
"Applying Artificial Intelligence – The Practitioner’s Handbook" by Dan Rose Johansen
To harness the full potential of AI, organisations must first and foremost understand the nature of the technology.”COPENHAGEN, DENMARK, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In an era where Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology promises unparalleled business opportunities, organisations continue to grapple with failed implementations, shattered budgets, and demoralised teams. Author and founder of the AI consulting firm TodAI, Dan Rose Johansen, unveils the critical flaws in current project methods and presents a better solution in his new book, "Applying Artificial Intelligence – The Practitioner’s Handbook”.
— Dan Rose Johansen
Contrary to popular belief, Dan Rose Johansen argues that the high failure rate of AI projects stems not from the technology itself but from the outdated approaches borrowed from traditional IT frameworks. Based on personal and practical experience, he explains how AI fundamentally differs from conventional IT. He then offers a pragmatic blueprint for success.
"At the heart of every failed AI project lies a common culprit: a misalignment between project approaches and the unique requirements of AI," says the author. "To harness the full potential of AI, organisations must first and foremost understand the nature of the technology.”
" Applying Artificial Intelligence" is a comprehensive guide for navigating the intricate landscape of AI implementation. Backed by real-world examples and practical insights, Dan Rose Johansen’s book empowers readers with the tools and methods to overcome common pitfalls and drive successful AI initiatives.
The book is now available for purchase on major online platforms and through bookshops worldwide.
For more information: https://tbkconsult.com/product/applying-artificial-intelligence/
About Dan Rose Johansen:
Dan Rose Johansen is the founder and CEO of todai.ai, a consulting company helping clients apply artificial intelligence to solve business problems. From 2016 to 2020, he was co-founder and later CEO of Paperflow, a company that used AI to lift data off printed documents at high speed and low cost. Dan Rose Johansen holds a BA in Economics, IT, and project management from the Copenhagen Business School.
"Applying Artificial Intelligence – The Practitioner’s Handbook" is written by Dan Rose Johansen, edited by Hans Peter Bech, published by Biased Publications, and distributed by TBK Publishing®.
