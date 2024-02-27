AREAL.ai Renews SOC 2 Examination, Reinforcing Commitment to Data Security and Operational Integrity

AREAL.ai proudly announces the successful renewal of its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 examination.

This renewal reflects our ongoing dedication to implementing robust security measures and upholding the highest standards of operational integrity across our organization.” — Argun Kilic, CEO and co-founder, AREAL.ai

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AREAL.ai, the leading no-code automation platform for mortgage and title workflows, proudly announces the successful renewal of its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 examination. The examination, conducted by Sensiba LLP, a trusted auditing firm, demonstrates AREAL.ai's ongoing dedication to upholding the highest standards of information security and operational excellence.

Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 examination evaluates an organization's controls related to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. AREAL.ai's decision to undergo the SOC 2 examination renewal underscores its commitment to continuously enhancing its internal controls and maintaining the trust of its clients.

"We are pleased to announce the successful renewal of our SOC 2 examination, reaffirming our steadfast commitment to ensuring the security and integrity of our clients' data," said Argun Kilic, CEO and Co-founder of AREAL.ai. "This renewal reflects our ongoing dedication to implementing robust security measures and upholding the highest standards of operational integrity across our organization."

The SOC 2 examination renewal validates AREAL.ai's continued adherence to stringent control objectives and criteria, providing assurance to clients that the company's systems and processes are designed to safeguard sensitive information effectively. By obtaining a favorable audit opinion from Sensiba LLP, AREAL.ai demonstrates its commitment to transparency and accountability in delivering secure and reliable services to its clients.

As AREAL.ai continues to innovate and advance its solutions for the mortgage and title industries, the renewal of the SOC 2 examination reaffirms the company's position as a trusted partner for organizations seeking secure and compliant automation solutions.

About AREAL.ai

AREAL.ai is a no-code automation platform for the title and mortgage ecosystem that makes it easy to reliably extract data from complex documents and integrate data with existing tools and workflows. Its goal is to provide end to end document automation and integration in order to save clients resources, time and money as they work through the filing process. AREAL.ai has been serving clients nationwide since 2020. Its headquarters is located in Los Angeles, California.

Find out more on the company’s website, https://www.areal.ai/.