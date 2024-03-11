Cabrillo Economic Development Corporation Awarded $200,000 Home Depot Foundation Grant
VENTURA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cabrillo Economic Development Corporation (CEDC) has received $200,000 from The Home Depot Foundation. This grant will support the ongoing construction of the Dolores Huerta Gardens Apartments in Oxnard California. Dolores Huerta Gardens Apartments is set to provide 58 units of affordable housing, 15 of which will be for veterans experiencing homelessness. The Home Depot Foundation recognizes the significance of supporting those who have served our nation, and this grant reflects their commitment to making a positive impact on the lives of veterans.
"We are grateful for The Home Depot Foundation's generous support, which allows us to take significant strides in addressing the critical issue of affordable housing, especially for veterans in need,” said Margarita H. de Escontrias, CEO of Cabrillo EDC. “This grant aligns with our mission to create thriving communities, and we look forward to making a lasting impact through the Dolores Huerta Gardens Apartments."
Since 2011, The Home Depot Foundation has invested over $500 million in veteran causes, resulting in the improvement of more than 60,000 veteran homes and facilities. With a pledge to invest $750 million in veteran causes by 2030, the Foundation continues to lead efforts to positively impact the lives of veterans across the nation.
About Cabrillo Economic Development Corporation
The Cabrillo Economic Development Corporation has been making dreams come true, one home at a time, since 1981. Proud to be the largest developer of affordable homes in Ventura County, Cabrillo’s success is the result of decades of passion, dedication, and vision. With a mission of providing comprehensive housing services and community economic development activities, Cabrillo facilitates self-sufficiency for individuals and families who are most lacking in opportunity. At Cabrillo, home is more than a place to live – it is the cornerstone of the community’s economic, environmental, and social wellbeing.
