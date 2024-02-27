RAISING THE BAR - NATIONAL NON-PROFITS CONNECT OVER 96,000 MILITARY-AFFILIATED JOB SEEKERS TO MEANINGFUL CAREERS
VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs Reach Milestone, Aiding Over 96,000 Military-Affiliated Individuals in Finding EmploymentFORT MYERS, FLORIDA, USA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs, two distinguished 501(c)(3) non-profit organizations dedicated to supporting veterans and military spouses in their career endeavors, proudly announce a significant milestone: collectively assisting over 96,000 military-affiliated individuals in securing meaningful employment opportunities.
Since their inception, VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs have been steadfast in their mission to bridge the gap between military service and civilian employment, recognizing the unique skills, experiences, and talents that veterans and military spouses bring to the workforce.
"Our commitment to empowering veterans and military spouses in their career pursuits is unwavering," said Rear Admiral Dan Kloeppel, USN (Ret.), Founder & CEO of VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs. "We are immensely proud to have reached this milestone and to have positively impacted the lives of so many individuals who have selflessly served our country."
The combined efforts of VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs have facilitated connections between job seekers and reputable employers across various industries, ranging from healthcare and technology to finance and beyond. Through their comprehensive resources, personalized support, and extensive network of partners, these organizations have been successful in supporting the career goals of the total military family.
"Supporting military spouses in finding meaningful employment is crucial, not only for their individual well-being, but also for the strength and resilience of military families," remarked Deb Kloeppel, Founder & President of VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs. "We are honored to have played a role in empowering military spouses to pursue their professional aspirations while navigating the unique challenges of military life."
VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs continue to innovate and expand their services, ensuring that every military-affiliated individual has access to the resources and opportunities needed to thrive in the civilian workforce.
For more information about VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs, including how to get involved or access their services, please visit vetjobs.org or militaryspousejobs.org.
About VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs
Over the past 19 years, VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs has assisted over 300,000 job seekers with career readiness assistance; including over 63,000 upskilling and credentialing completions. This support has led to over 96,000 Veterans, Transitioning Military Members, National Guard and Reserve, and Military Spouses, into industry leading & high-earning careers. Placement metrics are verified by a third-party review conducted by Deloitte, via the Call of Duty Endowment.
Members of the media are free to share the work of VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs with the public, and staff is available for interview and further information. To learn more about the organizations, their board members, or their mission reach out to the media contact listed below.
Danielle Trosclair, Chief Operating Officer
VetJobs and Military Spouse Jobs
+1 877-696-7226 ext. 700
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram