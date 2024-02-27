THE CIAA CELEBRATES THE 20TH ANNIVERSARY OF MISS CIAA SCHOLARSHIP COMPETITION
EINPresswire.com/ -- The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA®), the nation’s oldest historically Black athletic conference, celebrates the 20th Anniversary of the MISS CIAA COMPETITION. Over two decades, the MISS CIAA competition has transformed into an emblem of women's empowerment and HBCU pride. It distinguishes itself from traditional pageants by recognizing individuals who stand out in the areas of professionalism, academics, campus and community involvement, and public service; showcasing the holistic excellence of HBCU scholars dedicated to making a meaningful difference.
On March 2, 2024, during the CIAA “Super Saturday” at the Baltimore Convention Center, one conference Queen (MISS CIAA) and King (MISTER CIAA) will be crowned and presented with $2,500 scholarships. The titles are determined by a combination of various judged and non-judged components - one of which is voting. The CIAA is the only HBCU Conference with a conference Queen or King. Food Lion served as a proud sponsor of the competition since its inception up until last year and is applauded for its unwavering support over the years.
The MISS CIAA COMPETITION was originally founded by Dottie Cannon (1977 Aluma of Shaw University and 1976-77 Miss Shaw University 1976-77). She used her background in pageantry as well as her experience on the CIAA Fashion Show Committee (back when it was one of the Tournament events).
Dottie Cannon said “God gave me the vision to create a Miss CIAA pageant and to see my vision come to fruition in 1994 was a dream come true! To know that the Miss CIAA competition is forever etched in the annals of the conference brings me a lifetime of joy.”
The first competition was held in 1994 at the Lawrence Joel Coliseum in Winston Salem, NC where Mingon Turner Houston was crowned as the first Miss WSSU.
Mingon Turner Houston added, "As a WSSU cheerleader and the daughter of alumni from CIAA schools (Virginia State and Johnson C. Smith), the legacy of the CIAA has always held a special place in my heart. Being crowned the first Miss CIAA was a pivotal moment. Today, I incorporate the CIAA ideals of public service and leadership as a US Diplomat, representing HBCUs on a global stage. We live in an era of extraordinary change, and for this reason, I am grateful the Miss CIAA competition continues to recognize and support the grace, talent, and intellect needed to solve the challenges of tomorrow."
Another historical moment in the MISS CIAA COMPETITION came in the 2015-16 academic year when Dontia Barrett Brown experienced a trifecta, winning Miss WSSU, MISS CIAA and the Miss National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame.
Dontia Barrett Brown shared, "Being crowned Miss WSSU 2015-2016, Miss National Black College Alumni Hall of Fame 2015, and MISS CIAA 2016 during my senior year was such a humbling experience, and surely the highlight of my student leadership journey. Winning these titles was more than just an honor, but a responsibility to advocate for HBCUs relentlessly, foster community engagement and continued service, and champion diversity post-graduation.”
The MISTER CIAA COMPETITION was introduced and launched by Mr. Michael Rainey in 2019 at the Spectrum Arena in Charlotte, NC.
Michael Rainey commented, “As a Royal Court advisor in 2010, I recognized the need of incorporating our kings into the competition. In 2015 when I began working with the competition, things were revamped to have the kings basically appear at everything the queens did...the first step towards inclusion. That year, and each year after that, I asked about the idea of incorporating the kings in the next competition… It wasn't until the move to Baltimore that I was given the "greenlight." In a world where we strive to make opportunities equitable, promote a spirit of inclusion, and change the narrative of our young Black men, it was long overdue to provide this moment for our CIAA kings. They can now assume their rightful place alongside their queens as we collectively celebrate their achievements in the areas of scholarship, service, and community."
The 2024 Food Lion CIAA Men's and Women's Basketball Tournament takes place from February 26 - March 3, 2024 at CFG Bank Arena in Baltimore, MD. This year marks the 79th Anniversary of the Tournament and the CIAA’s 4th year in Baltimore. February is CIAA and fans are invited to “Meet Us in Baltimore” to enjoy 26 basketball showdowns, Fan Fest, step shows, parties, Career Expo, Education Day, A-list performances and so much more.
In addition to the 26 games featured in this year’s Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship Tournament, the CIAA will again offer fan-favorite events for all ages, including Fan Fest, High School Education Day, CIAA Career Expo, Super Saturday, The 8th Annual Samaritan's Feet “Shoes of Hope” initiative, The John B. McClendon Jr. CIAA Hall of Fame Breakfast, and other exciting events. The CIAA is partnering with Visit Baltimore to offer the 3rd annual series of town halls and symposiums to include a Tech Summit House, Money Moves Financial Summit, Health & Mental Wellness Forum, and more.
For more information about the 2024 CIAA Basketball Tournament in Baltimore, visit www.CIAATournament.org. To get the latest information about the CIAA, visit theciaa.com. You can also like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, Instagram and Twitch.
