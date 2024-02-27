FTC Announces Agenda for 2024 PrivacyCon

The Federal Trade Commission today announced the tentative agenda for its annual PrivacyCon event, which will take place virtually on March 6, 2024 and feature discussions on a variety of privacy and data security research.

PrivacyCon 2024 will include remarks from FTC Chair Lina M. Khan and Commissioners Rebecca Kelly Slaughter and Alvaro Bedoya. The event will feature seven panel discussions on research topics including:

Consumer attitudes and behaviors;

The economics of privacy;

Privacy-enhancing technologies and design analysis;

Health privacy;

Artificial intelligence and machine learning;

Mobile device security; and

Deepfakes.

Information about the panelists and PrivacyCon can be found on the event page. The event will begin at 9 a.m. ET and be live streamed on the FTC’s website, FTC.gov. A link to watch the event will be posted the morning of the event. Follow the conversation on Twitter/X using the hashtag: #PrivacyCon24.