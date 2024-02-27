Submit Release
HIP Video Promo Presents: MERESHA premieres her vibrant new music video "BETTER" on EssentiallyPop.com

MERESHA sparkles in her all-new single "BETTER"

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MERESHA is a multifaceted artist with a soulful voice. She is a vocalist, songwriter, performer, multi-instrumentalist, DJ, and producer. She’s the pioneer of the #AlienPop genre, a sound that’s like pop but with an otherworldly twist. She charted on Billboard, won the MTV “Freshman” competition, and had her “Enter The Dreamland” album selected as one of the top 20 of the year globally by AllMusic. Extra TV has called her “an exciting and otherworldly talent.” MERESHA’s eclectic blend of pop and soul, combined with her pioneering #AlienPop sound, sets her apart from other artists in the industry.

Experience MERESHA’s ‘BETTER,’ a vibrant pop anthem of empowerment & renewal. Featured in her upcoming eclectic ‘BETTER’ mixtape, the track merges her powerful vocal, unique beats with soulful melodies. The visually stunning video by the celebrated Director David Rousseau (Pitbull, Shakira, Nicki Minaj) sees MERESHA first failing at love and then finding someone BETTER. “BETTER” is a vibrant pop song celebrating the joy of finding something greater. Its upbeat tempo and catchy melody are characteristic of MERESHA’s extensive innovative music catalog. The song’s chorus, with lines like “He’s loving me better, better, better” and “I’m feeling forever, ever, ever,” captures the essence of moving on to a better, more fulfilling relationship. “BETTER,” tells a relatable story of resilience, empowerment, and finding something greater.

