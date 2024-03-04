Health Connect America Celebrates FCTF’s Annual Day of Giving in Tennessee

About

Health Connect America is a leading provider of behavioral health services across multiple states in the Southeastern United States, including Virginia, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Florida. Our mission is to offer comprehensive and integrated services that foster healing and growth in individuals and communities. We specialize in a wide range of services tailored to meet the diverse needs of children, adults, and families. Our offerings include therapeutic foster care, adult and youth counseling, substance abuse treatment, and an array of community-based services designed to support mental health and well-being. At Health Connect America, our dedicated team of professionals is committed to delivering evidence-based, client-centered care, empowering our clients to lead more fulfilling and balanced lives.