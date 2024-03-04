Health Connect America and First Home Care Celebrates FCTF’s Annual Day of Giving in Virginia
Health Connect America and First Home Care Employees Volunteer Across Virginia for "Day of Giving"RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a heartfelt response to the Family Centered Treatment Foundation's (FCTF) Annual Day of Giving, Health Connect America proudly participated in a series of volunteer activities across Virginia on March 1st. This initiative underscores our commitment to the FCTF's mission of keeping families together and children safe at home through evidence-based practices.
A Day of Unity and Giving Back
Health Connect America and First Home Care, FCT Practitioners, mobilized its workforce in Virginia along with HopeTree Family Services and various Departments of Social Services to engage in various acts of kindness and community service. Employees dedicated their time and efforts to make a significant impact through activities such as preparing and delivering "Loving Lunches" for the homeless in Roanoke, beautifying the exterior of Bristol DSS in Abingdon, organizing a hygiene and personal care drive for a local women’s shelter in Alexandria/Sterling, and more, showcasing the power of collective action and the spirit of giving. Here is a summary of all of the activities conducted:
Roanoke: Lunch preparation and delivery for 75 people at The Least of These Ministry. Volunteers will also participate in activities at the Habitat Store, SPCA, the Jewish Community Center, and the Red Cross.
Abingdon: Beautification of Bristol DSS with planters, plants, and solar lighting.
Alexandria/Sterling: Hygiene and personal care drive for a local women’s shelter.
Charlottesville/Farmville: Food drive for a local charity.
Grundy: School supply drive.
Harrisonburg/Waynesboro: Enhancements to the interview room at The Collins Center.
Norton: Dessert party for patients at Norton Cancer Center.
Orange: Food drive for a local food ministry.
Empowering Communities, One Act at a Time
The FCT Foundation champions the belief that "the power of giving is greater than the joy of receiving" (Norbert Harms). Aligning with this philosophy, our teams across Virginia embraced the opportunity to contribute creatively and meaningfully to their communities. The day was filled with acts that not only brought smiles to many faces but also strengthened community bonds.
“In celebrating the Family Centered Treatment Foundation's Annual Day of Giving, we at Health Connect America are reminded of the profound impact that collective acts of kindness can have on our communities. This day aligns perfectly with our mission to foster healing and unity, not just within families, but across entire communities.” Kristi Shain, CEO of Health Connect America.
About the FCT Foundation's Day of Giving
Marking the 30th anniversary of Family Centered Treatment's official incorporation, the FCT Foundation has designated March 3rd as the annual FCT Day of Giving. This day encourages all individuals associated with FCT, from families to staff and board members, to participate in acts of giving. Health Connect America's early participation on March 1st highlights our enthusiasm and commitment to this cause, setting a precedent for community engagement and support.
“Participating in this day of giving allows us to extend our reach beyond traditional care settings, touching lives in a direct and meaningful way. It's a powerful reminder that at the heart of every community lies the potential for immense positive change, driven by simple acts of generosity and compassion.” Scott Martin, COO of Health Connect America
Join Us in Celebrating the Power of Giving
Health Connect America invites the community to join us in reflecting on the day's activities and the profound impact of our collective efforts. We encourage sharing stories of giving on social media using #FCTdayofgiving and #HCAdayofgiving to inspire others and spread positivity far and wide.
“We invite everyone to share in this celebration of giving, to experience the joy that comes from making a positive difference in someone's life. Let's come together to spread kindness and light in our communities. Your participation, your story, can inspire countless others to give. This is the essence of the #FCTdayofgiving and #HCAdayofgiving, and we're excited to see the waves of change we can create together." - Jordan Labiosa, Director of Marketing and Communications, Health Connect America
Looking Forward
As we look ahead, Health Connect America remains dedicated to supporting the principles of the Family Centered Treatment Foundation and fostering a culture of giving and community support. We are excited to continue this tradition of giving and to see how our acts of kindness can transform communities in Virginia and beyond.
For more information about Health Connect America's participation in the FCT Day of Giving and our services in Virginia, please contact Amanda Sheppard at 434.907.2966 or amanda.sheppard@healthconnectamerica.com.
About Health Connect America
Health Connect America is a leading provider of mental and behavioral health services, offering comprehensive care and support to children, adults, and families. As an FCT Practitioner, we are committed to evidence-based practices that promote healing, family unity, and community well-being.
Amanda Sheppard
Health Connect America
+1 434-907-2966
