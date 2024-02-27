Important dates to help plan your March

From controlled hunt results to season closures, there’s a lot happening in Idaho next month that you should be aware of. Staying in the loop can be the difference between applying for that coveted controlled hunt tag and watching from the sidelines.

Be sure to stay up to date on all Fish and Game happenings. Here are some important dates you should know to help you plan.

MARCH 2024

3/1 – CLOSED: Spring turkey controlled hunt application period

3/3 – CLOSED: Public comment period for Chinook salmon seasons

3/10 – CLOSED: Public comment period for 2025-27 fishing seasons and rules

3/15 – OPEN: Peregrine capture permit applications

3/19 - 3/20 – March Commission Meeting in Boise

3/21 – Returned tag sale at 10 a.m. MDT

3/25 – ON SALE: Leftover spring turkey tags

3/31 – CLOSED: Several furbearer trapping seasons in most of the state*

3/31 – CLOSED: Cottontail rabbit, snowshoe hare and red squirrel hunting season

Note: Hunters, anglers and trappers should always double check the seasons and rules booklets to confirm opening and closing dates, as well as restrictions and rules pertaining to individual species. *See rules and regulations booklet for full list of furbearer seasons.