Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,689 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 426,891 in the last 365 days.

BANANA BANANZA!!!

Back by popular demand, fish and game will stock banana trout in Mann Lake beginning this March. For those who went bananas for these fish last year, keep an eye on the Clearwater regional stocking page. And for those wondering what a banana trout is, keep reading…

Like albinism, these color variant of a rainbow trout lack the melanin pigment, which gives them their yellow coloration. This vibrant yellow coloration and the elongated shape of a trout body resembles a banana, giving the fun fish its catchy nickname.

Clearwater staff heard from numerous excited anglers last year, asking fish and game to stock banana trout in many other fisheries. However, because banana trout are rainbow trout, they can reproduce with wild fish such as steelhead. Therefore, we are limited to where we can stock these fish. Mann Lake in Lewiston and Hordemann Pond in Moscow are the only two fisheries we will stock banana trout. 

For any questions, or to share fun stories of your banana trout experience, contact the Clearwater Regional office at 208-799-5010. 

You just read:

BANANA BANANZA!!!

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more