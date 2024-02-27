Dygma announces the Raise 2, a wireless split keyboard that makes ergonomics fun again

The Dygma Raise 2 can already be reserved on their official website

Designed as a cool-looking, powerful tool to improve comfort and productivity, this mechanical keyboard can already be reserved with savings of up to $180.

VALENCIA, SPAIN , February 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following the success of its previous products, the Raise and the Defy, Dygma has launched the Raise 2, a high-end wireless mechanical keyboard that can be split into two halves and raised to up to 60º thanks to its built-in tenting. Its unique RGBW underglow provides that extra touch of elegance that will elevate any setup. All these features make this keyboard perfect for coders, gamers, designers, typists, and much more.The Raise 2 presents a staggered layout divided into two halves that can be easily split and re-joined. This allows for an easy transition from conventional keyboards, helping the user maintain an ergonomic posture and prevent medical conditions such as carpal tunnel syndrome and other ailments. It’s also wireless, with RF and Bluetooth up to 5 devices, contributing to better organization of the workspace and an increase in productivity.Continuing Dygma's commitment to creating ergonomic products, the Raise 2 can be acquired with built-in tenting, which allows the hands to rest in a more natural position, enhancing comfort for extended typing, editing, or gaming sessions.As one of the essential things for Dygma is to listen to their community, they have not hesitated to add an expansion slot to customize and upgrade the keyboard by connecting powerful add-ons, such as a trackball or additional thumb keys, that are already in development.The keyboard is, of course, fully programmable; the user can remap any key, create different layers, macros, combo keys, and much more. The per-key backlighting, as well as its exclusive RGBW underglow, will facilitate the recognition of these layers and provide an appreciable amount of customization to the users' setups.The Dygma Raise 2 can be already reserved on the official website to guarantee the best price during the pre-sale campaign, which will be held from March 26 to April 25. Delivery of the final product will be this October.About DygmaDygma was founded in 2017 in Valencia, Spain, by Luis “Deilor” Sevilla, an esports coach and tech enthusiast. His main goal was to create a paradigm shift in the industry by designing products that would benefit the health of users.Dygma aims to improve people’s lives through innovation, creating solutions for better performance, health, and comfort. They are a community-centered, honest, and open company with undeniably high standards. They build high-quality products with their customers constantly in mind.Since 2017, Dygma has developed two products, the Raise and the Defy. They have now upgraded the Raise and created a new version, the Raise 2, which will incorporate their learnings and the feedback from their users.Press contactBárbara Gimeno, PR & Influencer SpecialistBarbara@dygma.com

Raise 2, the keyboard that will massively improve your life