Iowans Encouraged to Nominate Conservation Leaders for the Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Award

Individuals and families will be recognized at the 2024 Iowa State Fair

DES MOINES, Iowa (Feb. 27, 2024) – Governor Kim Reynolds, Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig and Department of Natural Resources Director Kayla Lyon invite Iowans to nominate individuals or families for the 2024 Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Award.

Iowa farmers and landowners who implement proven practices to improve water quality and incorporate farming practices that conserve and protect our natural resources are eligible for the award. Awardees should also actively serve as leaders within the Iowa agriculture community. Since the creation of the award in 2012, 777 farm families have been recognized.

To be considered for recognition in 2024, nominations will be accepted through May 6, 2024.

“Farming and environmental stewardship have always gone hand-in-hand,” said Governor Reynolds. “The farm families who are recognized with an Environmental Leader Award balance their role to feed and fuel the world with their responsibility to preserve our state’s natural resources, leaving a remarkable legacy for generations to come.”

“Iowa continues to set records for conservation adoption and that would not be possible without the devoted farm families and landowners implementing proven water quality and soil conservation practices on their land,” said Secretary Naig. “We would encourage Iowans to nominate deserving individuals or families from their community and we look forward to recognizing these conservation leaders at the 2024 Iowa State Fair.”

“Every year, deserving farmers get an opportunity to share their stories about why they implemented conservation practices on their farms and the incredible impact it has made,” said Director Lyon. “This award is a perfect way to celebrate those who have gone above and beyond and acknowledge their hard work and commitment to improving soil and water quality.”

The recipients of the award will be honored during a ceremony on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, at the Iowa State Fair. Governor Reynolds, Lieutenant Governor Adam Gregg, Secretary Naig and Director Lyon will present each awardee with an Iowa Farm Environmental Leader Award sign and certificate.

The nomination form can be found on the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship’s website. An appointed committee representing conservation and agricultural groups will review the nominations and select the winners.

