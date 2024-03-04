Health Connect America and Pinnacle Family Services Celebrate FCTF’s Annual Day of Giving in South Carolina
Health Connect America and Pinnacle Family Services Participates in Volunteer Activities Across South Carolina on "Day of Giving"COLUMBIA, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a heartfelt response to the Family Centered Treatment Foundation's (FCTF) Annual Day of Giving, Health Connect America and Pinnacle Family Services proudly participated in a volunteer activity at Healthy Learners in Columbia, South Carolina, on March 1st. This initiative underscores our commitment to the FCTF's mission of keeping families together and children safe at home through evidence-based practices.
A Day of Unity and Giving Back
Health Connect America and Pinnacle Family Services, as FCT Practitioners, mobilized their workforce in South Carolina to engage in an act of kindness and community service. Employees from Pinnacle Family Services and employees from Select Health dedicated their time and efforts to make a significant impact by packing and delivering approximately 300 bags of school supply or health care items for children in the Healthy Learners programs, showcasing the power of collective action and the spirit of giving.
Empowering Communities, One Act at a Time
The FCT Foundation champions the belief that "the power of giving is greater than the joy of receiving" (Norbert Harms). Aligning with this philosophy, our teams in South Carolina embraced the opportunity to contribute creatively and meaningfully to their community.
“In celebrating the Family Centered Treatment Foundation's Annual Day of Giving, we at Health Connect America are reminded of the profound impact that collective acts of kindness can have on our communities. This day aligns perfectly with our mission to foster healing and unity, not just within families, but across entire communities.” Kristi Shain, CEO of Health Connect America.
About the FCT Foundation's Day of Giving
Marking the 30th anniversary of Family Centered Treatment's official incorporation, the FCT Foundation has designated March 3rd as the annual FCT Day of Giving. This day encourages all individuals associated with FCT, from families to staff and board members, to participate in acts of giving. Health Connect America and Pinnacle Family Services' participation on March 1st highlights our enthusiasm and commitment to this cause, setting a precedent for community engagement and support.
“Participating in this day of giving allows us to extend our reach beyond traditional care settings, touching lives in a direct and meaningful way. It's a powerful reminder that at the heart of every community lies the potential for immense positive change, driven by simple acts of generosity and compassion.” Scott Martin, COO of Health Connect America
Join Us in Celebrating the Power of Giving
Health Connect America and Pinnacle Family Services invite the community to join us in reflecting on the day's activities and the profound impact of our collective efforts. We encourage sharing stories of giving on social media using #FCTdayofgiving and #HCAdayofgiving to inspire others and spread positivity far and wide.
“We invite everyone to share in this celebration of giving, to experience the joy that comes from making a positive difference in someone's life. Let's come together to spread kindness and light in our communities. Your participation, your story, can inspire countless others to give. This is the essence of the #FCTdayofgiving and #HCAdayofgiving, and we're excited to see the waves of change we can create together." - Jordan Labiosa, Director of Marketing and Communications, Health Connect America
Looking Forward
As we look ahead, Health Connect America and Pinnacle Family Services remain dedicated to supporting the principles of the Family Centered Treatment Foundation and fostering a culture of giving and community support. We are excited to continue this tradition of giving and to see how our acts of kindness can transform communities in South Carolina and beyond.
For more information about Health Connect America and Pinnacle Family Services' participation in the FCT Day of Giving and our services in South Carolina, please contact Mallory Jacobs at 803-322-7895, mallory.jacobs@pinnaclefamilyservices.org.
