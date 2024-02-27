Hylant Launches Innovative Risk Management Certificate in Collaboration with Butler University

Hylant proudly announces a collaboration with Butler University’s new initiative, Butler+, to introduce the Hylant Risk Management Certificate program.

TOLEDO, OH, USA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hylant proudly announces a groundbreaking collaboration with Butler University’s new initiative, Butler+, to introduce the Hylant Risk Management Certificate program. This pioneering initiative—aimed at Hylant clients, partners, and prospective customers—is set to revolutionize professional growth in the field of risk management and insurance, creating opportunities for these professionals to excel in a rapidly evolving industry.

The certificate program represents a significant milestone in academic-industry partnerships. Leveraging the expertise and resources of both institutions, it aims to equip participants with the foundational knowledge they need to make informed risk decisions. The program is comparable to two to three years of on-the-job experience.

"We are thrilled to partner with Hylant in launching this visionary certificate program," said Julie Straub, Senior Executive Director of the Division of Professional Studies and Butler+. "Through this collaboration, we will provide risk managers with an accelerated learning curriculum, positioning them for success while earning credits toward a degree at Butler, if interested."

In alignment with Butler University's commitment to fostering innovation and excellence in education, the Hylant Risk Management Certificate offers a curriculum designed to meet the evolving demands of the industry. Over the course of six weeks, participants will gain invaluable insights into identifying, analyzing, evaluating, and mitigating risks in their organizations more effectively.

"We are excited to embark on this journey with Butler University and be the first broker to develop a customized certificate program that helps shape the future of risk management and insurance professionals," remarked Bubba Berenzweig, Chief Executive Officer at Hylant. "This partnership reflects our shared commitment to fostering innovation, excellence, and lifelong learning."

Hylant’s investment in this program is part of the ongoing strategic partnership with Butler to educate and empower risk management and insurance professionals to ensure they are in the best possible position to protect their firm’s business.

"We are proud to unveil the Hylant Risk Management Certificate program in collaboration with Butler University, marking a significant milestone in our commitment to advancing professional development within the risk management and insurance industry," said Shannon Orr, COO Emerging Markets at Hylant. "This innovative program underscores our dedication to equipping our clients and partners with the tools and knowledge necessary to navigate the complexities of today's business landscape effectively."

Participants will benefit from a tailored curriculum, distinguished faculty mentors, and access to Hylant's extensive network of industry professionals.

For more information about the certificate program, please submit a request via the Hylant Contact Us.

About Hylant

When founding his company in 1935, Edward P. Hylant made a promise to treat clients and employees like family—with honesty, respect and trust. Today, Hylant is among the largest privately held, full-service insurance brokerages in the U.S. The firm offers insurance, employee benefits and risk management consulting services for businesses and individuals to protect the people and things they care about most. Hylant has been named a “Best Places to Work in Insurance” company for 15 consecutive years.

About Butler University

Based in Indianapolis—one of the heartland’s largest and most dynamic cities—Butler University is a nationally recognized comprehensive university encompassing six colleges: Arts, Business, Communication, Education, Liberal Arts and Sciences, and Pharmacy and Health Sciences. Approximately 4,500 undergraduate and 1,100 graduate students are enrolled at Butler, representing 48 states, two U.S. territories, and 31 countries. A Butler education is focused on giving students the tools they need to excel personally and professionally, as demonstrated by the University’s 98 percent placement rate within six months of graduation. Butler University is the No. 1 ranked regional university in the Midwest, according to the U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges Rankings, in addition to being included in The Princeton Review’s annual “best colleges'' guidebook.

About Butler+

Delivered by Butler University, Butler+ is a collaborative approach to professional education. With online, on-campus, and custom programs tailored to fit ever-evolving industry demands and the needs of lifelong students, Butler+ features a growing portfolio of Butler’s graduate, online, and professional education programs. Offerings include more than 25 undergraduate and graduate degree options, 15 professional education offerings, 100 custom programs, and seven certifications. Butler+ is designed for individuals and organizations that believe learning never ceases, and are seeking more than a degree. Butler+ is a flexible and innovative professional learning experience that offers dynamic partnership models and creates networking opportunities in an immersive, future-focused learning environment. Find your next with Butler+.