ELITE FLIGHT SIMULATORS ENJOY RECORD-BREAKING MONTH

Global leader ELITE Simulation Solutions is celebrating a record-breaking month, selling 12 flight simulators to universities and colleges throughout Europe.

This has been a phenomenal month for ELITE, and further underlines our capabilities to not only handle any volume of orders, but also our commitment to delivering exceptional customer service.”
Global leader in Flight Simulation Training Devices (FSTD) ELITE Simulation Solutions is celebrating a record-breaking month, selling 12 flight simulators to technical universities and colleges throughout Europe.

With over three decades of experience in developing FSTDs for pilots, ELITE has become synonymous with providing high-quality flight simulation that closely replicate real-world experience. With clients across the globe, the Switzerland-based provider of a wide range of flight simulation devices is proud to announce its biggest month to date.

The company recently sold 12 flight simulators to clients throughout Europe, with a number being delivered to schools in the south of Italy. The month saw customers purchase a mix of FAA-approved and AATD-certified solutions, including the PI-1000 Professional, a highly realistic flight training device that blends LCD screens and realistic bezels to create a close replication of simple and complex aircraft. Other flight simulators sold included the PI-135 Professional, ELITE’s most affordable and fully procedural system and the S311 Eco-Flyer, a single-seat simulator complete with Garmin G1000 instrumentation.

To maintain its high standards and ensure smooth and on-time delivery, ELITE had to dispatch installation teams from across the continent. Despite the pressures involved, the experienced crews were able to meet the deadlines, maintaining ELITE’s reputation for exceptional customer service.

Speaking after the record-breaking month Rene Huddlestone, Director of Marketing & Sales at ELITE added, “This has been a phenomenal month for ELITE, and further underlines our capabilities to not only handle any volume of orders, but also our commitment to delivering exceptional customer service to clients. All 12 simulators were delivered and installed on time, ensuring the technical universities and colleges could begin training new pilots as planned.”

