Safety Outcomes When “Switching” Between Biosimilars and Reference Products
Biological products (biologics) play an important role in clinical care, providing safe and effective treatments for many disorders. They are a diverse category of products that include vaccines, proteins (such as insulins, monoclonal antibodies, and growth factors), as well as blood and blood products.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.