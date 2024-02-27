Belarus: new parliamentary and local officials lack democratic legitimacy, says EU

In the parliamentary and local elections, held in Belarus on 25 February, “conditions for free and fair elections were not met and new parliamentary and local officials lack democratic legitimacy”, EU High Representative Josep Borrell said in a statement.

“The continuously increasing and unprecedented level of repression, human rights violations, restrictions to political participation and access to independent media by the Lukashenka regime have severely undermined the legitimacy of the electoral process,” Borrell said.

The European Union also regrets that the Belarusian authorities did not invite an election observation mission by the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe / Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODHIR), contrary to Belarus’ international commitments. “This further illustrates the lack of transparency of the electoral process and the failure to ensure its adherence to international electoral standards,” the statement said.

The EU also urged the immediate and unconditional release of all political prisoners, and said it continued to support the efforts of the Belarusian democratic forces and civil society: “The determination of the Belarusian people, who at great personal risk continue to stand up for democracy, is an important factor for hope.”

