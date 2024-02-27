TOOLKIT. Independent investigations of high level corruption cases and integrity background checks of justice actors

This toolkit is developed to guide independent analysts and journalists in Moldova on how to conduct integrity checks of justice actors (judges and prosecutors) and investigate high-profile corruption cases. It combines both theoretical knowledge and practical recommendations on collecting and analysing publicly available information, as well collecting data through freedom of information tools.

This toolkit was prepared with the financial support of the European Union and the Soros Moldova Foundation as part of the ‘Ensuring the integrity, efficiency and independence of the justice system in Moldova – #Justice4Moldova’ project, financed by the European Union and co-financed by the Soros Moldova Foundation.

Available only in English.