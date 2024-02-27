Anne Marie Towle Named 2024 Risk & Insurance Power Broker

Anne Marie Towle, CEO Hylant Global Risk and Captive Solutions, has been named a 2024 Risk & Insurance Power Broker in the captives category.

TOLEDO, OH, USA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anne Marie Towle, CEO Hylant Global Risk and Captive Solutions, has been named a 2024 Risk & Insurance® Power Broker® in the captives category, the publication announced this week. This is the third time Towle has won this prestigious award.

The Risk & Insurance® Power Broker® Awards are an annual selection of the most effective and influential commercial insurance brokers. The Power Broker® designation is based on nominations provided by brokers and risk managers, and is judged based on the quality of the application and on references by risk managers in each industry sector. Hundreds of risk managers and risk executives are interviewed in the process of identifying and soliciting, evaluating and judging the nominees. Brokers are judged primarily on their creativity in solving risk-related problems during the previous year, their demonstrated industry knowledge and their high level of client service.

“This recognition stands as evidence of the dedication and groundbreaking ideas shaping the current landscape of the global captive industry," Towle remarked. "My success in receiving this award is undoubtedly attributed to the support from my clients and team. It's truly gratifying to be able to celebrate this achievement alongside numerous outstanding leaders in the captive field.”

