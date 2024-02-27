Extending the Driving Range without Increasing EV Weight? Yes, Solidion Technology, Inc. Provides Solutions

DAYTON, Ohio, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solidion Technology, Inc. (Solidion), an advanced battery technology solutions provider, began trading on NASDAQ (ticker symbol “STI”) on February 5, 2024. Solidion is the merged entity between Honeycomb Battery Company (HBC, Dayton, Ohio) and Nubia Brand International Co., a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), based in Dallas, Texas.



The amount of energy that a lithium-ion battery can supply to an electric vehicle (EV) is limited by the amount of charges stored in its anode and cathode materials, which can be expressed in terms of the specific capacity (mAh/gram) multiplied by the mass (grams) of an electrode material. Although graphite has been the preferred anode material during the past 30 years, silicon oxide (SiO x ) and silicon (Si) are two evolving anode materials capable of improving the energy density of EV batteries and extending the EV range by 20-40%. However, the higher-capacity gain of both silicon and silicon oxide is limited by the technical issue of large volume change-induced rapid capacity decay.

Solidion has overcome this technical obstacle and has established a Dayton, Ohio-based facility for manufacturing silicon oxide (SiO x ) and silicon (Si). The Solidion team is ready to expand the production capacity for these two types of high-capacity anode materials.

Solidion’s silicon anodes drive significant improvements in lithium-ion batteries. Industry-leading EV OEMs have concluded that silicon and silicon oxide anodes are required to drive EV battery technology to lower cost and provide higher energy density, significantly extending the EV driving range. Today, Solidion’s innovative Si anodes can deliver this technology and more as a drop-in solution.

Solidion is well-positioned to become a leading North American supplier of battery anode materials, including graphite from sustainable sources, silicon oxide (SiO x ), and silicon (Si). Solidion/HBC’s parent company (G3) was recognized as a global leader in the patent landscape of silicon anode for lithium-ion batteries.1 This report ranked G3 No. 1 in the USA in terms of Si anode patent portfolio. Among US-based companies, G3 was No. 1 (having 131 patent families in the Si anode), followed by GM (90) and two other US-based battery start-ups. Quite significantly, G3 was ranked No. 1 among all the battery start-ups in the world.

Solidion has developed anode materials which precisely fulfill requirements for next-generation EV batteries now specified by the industry. Solidion seeks to establish partnerships for expanding manufacturing capacity of its advanced anode materials.

“Solidion’s Si-anode technology exceed performance and cost reduction criteria for EV application,” said Dr. Bor Jang, Solidion CSO and co-founder. “Solidion’s Si-anode solutions will be a key enabler for next-generation EV batteries. Our team is excited that the EV industry is focused on the same critical path as we see as foundational, using Si-anode to significantly improve EV batteries.”

“Electric vehicles will continue to grow global market share over the next decade,” said Dr. Aruna Zhamu, Solidion/HBC co-founder and Technical Adviser. “Our EV battery technologies, including Si-anode, are very attractive to EV manufacturers. It’s a drop-in solution that can easily be incorporated into existing manufacturing processes. We are engaged with many top-tier OEMs now validating our solutions.”

About Solidion Technology, Inc.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas with pilot production facilities in Dayton, Ohio, Solidion’s core business includes manufacturing of battery materials and components, as well as development and production of next-generation batteries for energy storage systems and electric vehicles for ground, air, and sea transportation. Recognized as a global IP leader in both the high-capacity anode and the high-energy solid-state battery, Solidion is uniquely positioned to offer two lines of battery products: (i) advanced anode materials (ready for production expansion); and (ii) three classes of solid-state batteries, including Silicon-rich all-solid-state lithium-ion cells (Gen 1), anodeless lithium metal cells (Gen 2), and lithium-sulfur cells (Gen 3), all featuring an advanced polymer- or polymer/inorganic composite-based solid electrolyte that is process-friendly. Solidion’s solid-state batteries can be manufactured at scale using current lithium-ion cell production facilities; this feature enables fastest time-to-market of safe solid-state batteries. Solidion batteries are designed to deliver significantly extended EV range, improved battery safety, lower cost per KWh, fastest time-to-market, and next-gen cathodes (potential to replace expensive nickel and cobalt with sulfur (S) and other more abundant elements).

Solidion Technology Inc. Contacts

For Investors: ir@solidiontech.com

For Media : press@solidiontech.com

For technical questions :

Dr. Bor Jang, Chief Science Officer, Solidion Technology, Inc.

Bor.Jang@solidiontech.com

Nubia Brand International Corp Contacts

Jaymes Winters, CEO

jaymes@nubiabrand.US