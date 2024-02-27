Jotform Enterprise and Carahsoft Partner to Help Agencies Securely Streamline Data Collection

Customizable, Cloud-Based Form Building Platform Now Available to the Public Sector

SAN FRANCISCO and RESTON, Va., Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jotform, the easiest Government data collection & streamlining no-code tool, and Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Jotform’s Public Sector Distributor, making the company’s innovative cloud-based online form builder available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 (ITES-SW2), National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint, OMNIA Partners, E&I Cooperative Services and The Quilt contracts.



"We're thrilled about the collaboration with Carahsoft and the opportunities it presents for Jotform Enterprise in the Public Sector," said Bulut Akisik, VP of Enterprise Growth at Jotform. "Together, we aim to offer tailored solutions that streamline data collection processes, ensuring secure and efficient practices for agencies."

Jotform Enterprise is designed to address the unique requirements and strict security standards of Public Sector organizations, offering an intuitive and secure platform for streamlined data collection. With a user-friendly interface, Government employees can effortlessly customize forms that ensure the secure handling of sensitive information. The platform's Smart PDF Forms feature seamlessly and securely transforms traditional PDF contracts into online forms that can be edited and filled out securely from any location and with a variety of devices, providing flexibility to Government personnel and eliminating the need for paper forms.

The platform's local data residency centers give Public Sector organizations complete control over data access, while its SOC 2 compliance and robust security standards ensure the data’s safety. Jotform Enterprise improves citizen experience by integrating with a variety of payment processors, allowing agencies to accept payments online and reduce processing costs. By achieving PCI DSS Service Provider Level 1 compliance, Jotform Enterprise ensures the highest security for online payments and meets the stringent requirements for completing Government transactions.

“Given the critical nature and volume of the data agencies collect and store, security and efficiency are paramount,” said Megan Souder, Sales Lead for the AppExchange Group at Carahsoft. “We are committed to supporting the Government as they transition from legacy data collection and security methods to modern systems to improve their operational efficiency and citizen experiences. Through collaboration with Jotform and our reseller partners, the Government now has access to the cutting-edge technology required to drive digital transformation initiatives and meet the evolving needs of today's dynamic Public Sector landscape.”

Jotform Enterprise software, hardware and services are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft team at (703) 871-8655 or Jotform@carahsoft.com. Additional details about the partnership and Jotform Enterprise’s specialized solutions for the Public Sector are available on Jotform's website or Jotform’s microsite on Carahsoft’s website.

About Jotform

Jotform Enterprise revolutionizes government data collection with user-friendly features ensuring privacy and security. Create custom forms effortlessly, maintain control with local data residency centers, and comply with SOC 2. Jotform Enterprise also offers features that enable HIPAA compliance. The platform enables seamless digital form completion from any location, utilizing a drag-and-drop builder for diverse applications. Safety is paramount, with PCI DSS Level 1 compliance for secure online payments. Integrations streamline workflows, linking with CRMs, cloud storage, and payment processors. Jotform Smart PDF Forms transform traditional documents into professional online forms, optimizing client experiences. The admin dashboard simplifies data analysis and management, generating dynamic reports and facilitating user administration. Jotform Enterprise ensures a safe, efficient, and flexible solution tailored for government agencies.

Contact:

Bulut Akisik

(415) 697-3010

partners@jotform.com

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Customer Experience and Engagement, Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com.

Contact:

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

pr@carahsoft.com