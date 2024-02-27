Entro Extends Machine Secrets and Identities Protection With Machine Identity Lifecycle Management, More Integrations

BOSTON, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entro , an Israeli cybersecurity startup offering machine identity secrets security and management, has extended its award-winning platform — the industry’s first — with the addition of Machine Identity Lifecycle Management and significant new integrations designed to further assist organizations that have been primarily on-premises that are shifting to the cloud.

Entro’s new Machine Identity Lifecycle Management capabilities provide security teams with tools to manage, actively monitor and control the entire lifecycle of a secret from creation, to use, to retirement and everything in between. It also helps enforce best practices for managing secrets in CI/CD pipelines, communication and collaboration platforms, and for retiring secrets and other critical lifecycle events.

The company also announced new integrations of the Entro platform with CIFS/SMB File Shares and Microsoft SharePoint. CIFS (Common Internet File System) and SMB (Server Message Block) are both Windows file-sharing protocols used in storage systems. These will enable organizations that have been primarily on-premises and are shifting to the cloud to use the Entro platform to scan documents on traditional file shares or on-premises SharePoint for finding and monitoring secrets as they continue to move further into the cloud.

Entro’s integrations with vaults, code repositories, CI/CD, cloud services and collaboration solutions, such as AWS Secrets Manager, Azure KV, GitHub secrets, HashiCorp, Jira and many others, are a significant competitive advantage. They enable the Entro platform to seamlessly integrate with cloud infrastructures and DevOps tools to efficiently oversee and protect non-human identities, ensuring comprehensive security and compliance through a unified interface.

Already a pioneer transforming non-human identity management, Entro is the first holistic secrets security platform that detects, safeguards and enriches with context, machine and non-human identities.

According to Verizon's most recent Data Breach Investigation Report , machine secret-based breaches are among the top three attack vectors today and the most destructive breach type to an organization.

Entro has experienced rapid growth in the nine months since its launch, driven by its unique solution to the pervasive secrets sprawl problem. Its platform now analyzes thousands of machine-to-machine secrets interactions hourly in client production systems to identify behavior anomalies. Technology leaders including Elastic, SolarWinds, Agoda and Silverfort protect and manage their secrets with Entro. The company was also named a Gartner “Cool Vendor” and leader in two Hype Cycle reports and received a Venafi award as the Most Promising Machine Identity Innovator.

The new Machine Identity Lifecycle Management and integration capabilities build on Entro’s proven technology to rapidly discover all the context surrounding machine secrets from vaults to app code to the dark web. The advances further anchor Entro’s leadership in providing CISOs and security teams with the most comprehensive solution for combatting “secrets sprawl” and protecting machine identities and cloud access keys and credentials from unauthorized access, disclosure or use.

Currently, companies are relying on vaults for storage and secret scanners that search for leaked and exposed secrets. These capabilities, while essential, are not enough to solve the problem. They do not provide the necessary context about stored secrets, nor do they monitor or provide details about cloud tokens or provide insights into usage, abnormal behavior or any correlated risk per secret.

“The fact is mitigating risks of machine secrets is really, really hard. Companies have no idea how many secrets they hold in the cloud, where they are, who has them, when they were last rotated and, in many cases, even what processes they control,” said Itzik Alvas, CEO and co-founder of Entro. “Perhaps the worst impact is that this uncertainty can prevent security and DevOps teams from knowing what to do or even taking action for fear of breaking production systems. Our platform provides the visibility and monitoring necessary to answer these questions, enabling them to identify threats earlier, take decisive action and reduce risks.”

About Entro Security

Entro is a revolutionary cyber holistic security platform that offers end-to-end protection for secrets and programmatic access to cloud services and data. With Entro, CISOs and cybersecurity professionals gain comprehensive oversight, ensuring uncompromised protection for their organizations.

