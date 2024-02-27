Varonis Named to CRN’s 2024 Security 100 List

DSPM leader is honored for the sixth year in a row for continued innovation in automating security outcomes

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS) today announced it has been named by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, to its Security 100 list. The list honors security vendors who demonstrate superior commitment to working with channel partners to protect businesses from cyber threats.



Varonis was chosen in recognition of its ongoing innovation as a top-rated DSPM solution. Varonis’ extensive channel partner network helps customers achieve effortless security outcomes with automation and secure what matters most — data.

“Our partners understand that data security is the most critical and the most urgent issue facing organizations today — and together we are helping customers stop data breaches and ensure compliance with evolving privacy regulations,” said Varonis Vice Chairman - Sales Jim O’Boyle. “We are overjoyed to be named for the sixth year in a row to the CRN Security 100 list, a distinction that attests to the incredible ongoing collaboration of our global partners.”

“CRN’s Security 100 list recognizes top-tier companies that provide the IT channel with groundbreaking offerings in a number of security areas that stand up to a wide range of threats and risks,” said Jennifer Follett, Vice President, U.S. Content and Executive Editor, CRN, at The Channel Company. “As security becomes ever more important to every business, these companies are laying the foundation for cutting-edge cybersecurity solutions.”

The 2024 list honors channel-focused security vendors across five technology categories: Endpoint and Managed Security; Identity, Access and Data Security; Network Security; Security Operations, Risk and Threat Intelligence; and Web, Email and Application Security.

About the CRN Security 100 List

The distinguished Security 100 awardees offer a blend of advanced technology and services in the evolving cybersecurity market for both partners and customers. As the issue of security remains a top concern for businesses of all shapes and sizes, this list serves as a guide for solution providers, spotlighting the leading security vendors to collaborate with as they deliver inventive solutions to their customers.

The 2024 Security 100 list will be featured in the February 2024 issue of CRN and online at www.crn.com/security100.

Additional Resources

About Varonis

Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) is a leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Our cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation.

Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives — across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments. Customers use Varonis to automate a wide range of security outcomes, including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data access governance (DAG), data detection and response (DDR), data loss prevention (DLP), and insider risk management.

Varonis protects data first, not last. Learn more at www.varonis.com .

