From Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees

AZERBAIJAN, February 27 - 27 February 2024, 09:29

His Excellency Mr. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Mr. President,

I would like to congratulate you on your reelection as President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and wish you every success in fulfilling the important responsibilities with which you have been entrusted.

The cooperation between UNHCR and Azerbaijan is much valued, and I take this opportunity to express UNHCR’s continued availability to support the efforts of the Government of Azerbaijan in the search for solutions to displacement situations in the region.

I look forward to continuing our collaboration during your tenure.

Please accept, Mr. President, the assurances of my highest consideration.

 

Filippo Grandi

United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees

