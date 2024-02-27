Innovative Treatment Protocol Aims to Revolutionize Fentanyl Treatment

MIAMI, Feb. 27, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For those struggling with fentanyl addiction, Ibogaine by David Dardashti is revolutionizing the way the deadly opiate is treated.

Ibogaine by David Dardashti has developed an optimized algorithm for fentanyl treatment that takes into account the individual's prior use of the drug and any associated potency. This algorithm also accounts for any other drugs that the individual may be consuming, addressing drug interactions with opiates in a proactive manner. “By utilizing implicit differentiation, our algorithm is tailored specifically to the needs of each patient,” said David Dardashti. “This method allows us to adjust the algorithm based on the observations of previous operations, while taking into consideration the other substances the patient may be taking.” The algorithm adds additional days of treatment for those who are currently taking or who have recently taken fentanyl in combination with other opiates.

The algorithm has been designed to account for any potential future opiate use, and any associated potency, by using the same core components but adjusting one variable at a time. This innovative method is being used to drastically reduce the accessibility of and dependence on fentanyl, and to minimize the physical and psychological side effects associated with the highly potent drug. Ibogaine by David Dardashti hopes that this breakthrough algorithm will revolutionize drug treatment around the world.

