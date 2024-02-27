Collaborate on office documents within Zoom Meetings: new ONLYOFFICE integration available
The freshly released app for the Zoom desktop client brings the ability to easily edit and co-author office files within Zoom using ONLYOFFICE DocSpace.DALLAS, TX, USA, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The developers of ONLYOFFICE have presented the beta version of its official app which allows working on any content directly within Zoom Meetings together with others. The app feature-set comprises the ability to create, upload and share DOCX, XLSX, and PPTX with the Edit or Live view permissions, use the integrated AI helper to boost work with texts, discuss and fill out complex PDF forms such as sales agreements or contracts, view and annotate PDF files, leave comments and freehand drawings, easily navigate PDF pages.
Built with document collaboration in mind
It's possible to seamlessly co-author docs, sheets, or slides simultaneously with other participants. The provided collaborative features comprise real-time and paragraph-locking co-editing modes, Track Changes, ability to leave and sort comments. All the files edited during Zoom Meeting are stored within dedicated collaboration rooms and are constantly accessible from anywhere, at any time.
After the first app authorization, Zoom users get a DocSpace account which allows efficiently managing files between meetings, organizing personal and business documents, and easily sharing them via collaboration, custom or public rooms.
Completely free
The newly released app is available absolutely free of charge. The created DocSpace account is also provided for free. Besides, everyone who will register before August 1, 2024 can benefit from the special offer. The promo tariff comprises 100 admin users, 100 rooms, and 100 GB disk space. The provided tariff plan will be active for 6 months from the registration date.
For big teams or enterprises, who need more administrators or more file storage, there is an option to opt for DocSpace Business which requires payment only for admins and power users with extended rights. All other regular users can be added for free.
Easy to start and use
The onboarding process is a piece of cake and doesn't require any registration. Logged Zoom users just need to install the ONLYOFFICE DocSpace app – like any regular app it is available on the official Zoom App Marketplace. When the next meeting starts, it will be possible to initiate a collaboration session with other meeting participants.
About ONLYOFFICE
ONLYOFFICE, an open-source office software project, focuses on advanced and secure office solutions. With over 10 million users worldwide, it is recognized for its innovation in the online office domain. The ONLYOFFICE ecosystem includes collaborative applications such as online editors for text documents, spreadsheets, presentations, forms, and PDFs, along with a room-based collaborative platform.
As an international company, ONLYOFFICE has employees and contributors across the globe, with offices located in Singapore, Dallas, Riga, London, Belgrade, Yerevan, and Tashkent.
