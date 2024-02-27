European Union takes bold and pioneering steps to restore our nature and safeguard the well-being of European citizens
New EU adopts pioneering new law to restore nature amidst controversial attempts to kill it
The new Regulation had many critics but they have missed the point: nature restoration means taking care of the future of agriculture, access to clean water and livable cities, not the opposite”.”BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, February 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- European Union takes bold and pioneering steps to restore our nature and safeguard the well-being of European citizens – the European Chapter of the Society for Ecological Restoration (SER-Europe), a dynamic network of more than 500 scientific and expert practitioner members across Europe applauds the adoption of the EU Regulation on Nature Restoration (Nature Restoration Law, NRL) by the European Parliament today. This globally unique and forward-thinking law takes bold and proactive steps to tackle the challenges of biodiversity loss, climate change, and ecosystem degradation through ecosystem and ecological restoration. Bound by broad ambitions and legally binding targets enshrined in the law the Member States are poised to take significant steps forward in our collective commitment to mending our broken ties with nature.
— Jordi-Cortina Segarra, Chair of SER-Europe
“This EU Regulation is a significant milestone in the global effort to combat climate change and protect biodiversity. Nature restoration not only enhances the resilience of ecosystems but also contributes to the well-being of humanity and life on Earth.” said Bethanie Walder, CEO of the Society for Ecological Restoration, International.
The strengths of the EU Nature Restoration Regulation include:
1. Legally binding and measurable targets to restore 20% of land and marine ecosystems in the EU by 2030 and to restore all ecosystems in need of restoration by 2050.
2. A holistic approach emphasizing the importance of nature-based solutions to climate challenges, environmental degradation, and environmental risks (drought, extreme temperatures, wildfires, flooding), in an integrated way.
3. Active involvement and collaboration among societal actors who manage land and seas, including farmers, forest owners, local authorities, businesses, NGOs, and local communities. This inclusive approach is vital for the successful implementation of nature restoration initiatives that benefits both nature and people.
4. Financial support from public and private sources to facilitate the transition to more sustainable practices and achievement of restoration goals.
5. National Nature Restoration Plans will be adopted by the Member States within two years to start delivering systematically the required measures on their territory. SER-E calls for these plans both to be grounded on a participatory process for societal engagement, and to be standards- and evidence- based to improve the likelihood of success.
Scientists, environmental organizations and more than 1 million concerned citizens had rallied behind the proposed regulation, calling for urgent, decisive action.
Jordi Cortina-Segarra, Chair of the Board of SER-Europe said, “Despite adopting a far less ambitious regulation than the original proposal by the European Commission and faced with a controversial opposition campaign, the EU legislators have understood the urgency for restoration as a solution for the climate and biodiversity crises. Many critics of the Regulation miss the point: nature restoration means taking care of the future of agriculture, access to clean water and livable cities, not the opposite”.
As a dedicated advocate for environmental conservation and restoration, SER Europe remains committed to supporting the implementation of the EU Nature Restoration Regulation. We look forward to collaborating with like-minded organizations, governments, and communities to ensure the success of the Regulation's objectives.
