Infopro Learning Recognized on Training Industry’s 2024 Sales Training & Enablement Watchlist for REAL Selling Model
Infopro Learning is proud to announce its inclusion in the Training Industry’s prestigious 2024 Sales Training & Enablement Watchlist.PLAINSBORO, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Infopro Learning is proud to announce its inclusion in the Training Industry’s prestigious 2024 Sales Training & Enablement Watchlist. This recognition underscores the efficacy of the REAL selling model, which significantly bolsters sales performance and revenue growth for organizations worldwide.
The Sales Training & Enablement Watchlist, an authoritative report spotlighting the foremost companies delivering sales training and enablement services globally, is meticulously curated by a panel of experts comprising industry stalwarts, analysts, and practitioners. Infopro Learning has secured its place on this esteemed list by virtue of its innovative approach, thought leadership, and proven track record of delivering tangible business impact through our training solutions.
Carol L Cohen, Vice President- Strategy & Sales Enablement at Infopro Learning, said, “It is a thrill and an honor to be recognized by the Training Industry for our REAL Selling Sales Training model. We believe a new approach is necessary post-COVID, and that is what our program addresses. Our goal is to enable the success of Salespeople unlocking their potential with the right sales training and enablement in the context of their business.”
Selection to the 2024 Training Industry Sales Training and Enablement Companies lists was predicated on the following stringent criteria:
1) Breadth and quality of program and service offerings.
2) Industry visibility, innovation, and impact in the sales training market.
3) Client and user representation.
4) Business performance and growth.
“The companies selected for our 2024 Sales Training Watch List bring unique sales content topics and tools to offer a quality sales learning experience and service to their customers,” said Tom Whelan, director of corporate research at Training Industry, Inc. “These companies strive to provide cutting-edge sales training by providing comprehensive feedback and strengthening skills and techniques to promote the success of their learners.”
At Infopro Learning, we remain steadfast in our commitment to empowering organizations with transformative sales training solutions. Our REAL Selling model represents the culmination of our dedication to innovation and excellence in the field of sales enablement.
About Infopro Learning
Infopro Learning is an award-winning workforce transformation consultancy that unlocks the potential of people to power business performance. As a global leader in talent development and managed learning services, Infopro Learning offers solutions that support the entire lifecycle of learning, from strategy to talent sourcing. Our approach is anchored in innovation, agility, and a distinctive performance driven design that provides a clear, measurable roadmap for achieving organizational objectives and delivering quantifiable outcomes.
About Training Industry, Inc.
“We make connections.”TM Our company has a passion for making connections. We cultivate high-value conversations for select solution providers and with our highly engaged community of corporate learning and development leaders and decision-makers. These conversations benefit the entire training industry by surfacing challenges, sharing innovations and communicating rapidly evolving best practices.
Training Industry is the most trusted source of information on the business of learning. Our authority is built on deep ties with more than 450 expert contributors who share insights and actionable information with their peers. Training Industry’s courses, live events, articles, magazine, webinars, podcast, research and reports generate more than 10 million industry interactions each year, while the Top 20 Training Companies Lists help business leaders find the right training partners.
